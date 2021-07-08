Quick – the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have hit their lowest ever price

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy today – and they've been reduced to their lowest price in both the US and the UK.

In the US, Amazon has slashed the price of the Galaxy Buds Pro from $199.99 to $149.99, a return to the lowest price we've seen for these excellent true wireless earbuds.

Meanwhile UK buyers can get the Galaxy Buds Pro for just £139.99, a huge reduction compared to their £219 RRP. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for Samsung Galaxy Buds deals in your region).

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The latest true wireless earbuds from Samsung, the Galaxy Buds Pro offer up active noise cancellation, IPX7 waterproofing, and AKG audio. This is a return to the lowest price we've seen, though it only applies to the violet color option.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: £219 £139 at Amazon

Save £80 - The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have hit a new lowest price with this great deal. With ANC, a waterproof design, and a great sound performance, they're a great alternative to the AirPods Pro. This deal only applies to the black colour variant.

View Deal

The best way to describe the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro? They’re pretty much the equivalent of the Apple AirPods Pro for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series of phones. However, that doesn’t quite encapsulate everything these true wireless earbuds can do.

Yes, both the AirPods Pro and Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds offer active noise cancellation. Yes, they both have some form of spatial audio support that can make TV shows and movies more immersive. And, they both have five hours of battery life before they need to be recharged.

However, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro go far beyond these standout features for folks who own a Samsung phone and tablet – if that's you, these earbuds could be the missing puzzle piece that ties all your Samsung products together.

An IPX7 water-resistance rating means you can use these buds while working out or in the rain without the fear that a splash of water will break them.

In terms of audio performance, they aren't the best-sounding wireless earbuds on the market, but they do sport a balanced sound that makes for an enjoyable listen.

