HTC's smartwatch lives!

Reports of the death of HTC's smartwatch might have been greatly exaggerated. According to a source close HTC who contacted Cnet, the Taiwanese company is still working on its own smartwatch and is planning to launch it in early 2015.

Whilst it came as little surprise that Apple would enter the wearable market with the launch of the Apple Watch, HTC is a company whose entry into wearables is slightly more difficult to predict.

At the beginning of September we heard that HTC may have abandoned its smartwatch plans. The reasons given included rising costs and an increasingly competitive market, which HTC felt it couldn't compete in.

Watch out, Apple's about

At the time that news of HTC dropping its plans for its smartwatch surfaced HTC refused to comment, and it's keeping similarly tight lipped about this latest twist.

The timing of HTC's decision to continue in a market it once considered too competitive is certainly interesting, since the market has recently seen a new competitor, in the shape of Apple, emerge.

As with smartwatches such as the LG G Watch R and the Moto 360, HTC's smartwatch is expected to run on Google's Android Wear.

However exact specifics of the smartwatch, or if it will even see the light of day, are still thin on the ground until HTC tells us more. It's hosting an event on October 8, but it's doubtful that we'll hear anything about the smartwatch there.