Amazon Kindle Paperwhite UK release date confirmed for October 25

Rejoice! Amazon's best ever Kindle reader is on its way to Blighty

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite e-reader will go on sale in the UK on October 25, the company has confirmed.

The new-and-improved 6-inch device, which boasts a built-in light to evenly illuminate the screen and a whopping 8 weeks of battery life, was announced for the US at the Kindle Fire event over a month ago.

At the time Amazon made no mention of a UK release for the Kindle Paperwhite, but has today opened online pre-orders for its 'most advanced reader ever,' with delivery coming two weeks from today.

The Wi-Fi only version of the device, which also has 62 per cent more pixels and 25 per cent better contrast, costs £109, while the Wi-Fi + lifetime free 3G option is £169.

'Kindle we always wanted to build'

Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com Founder and CEO said: "The response to Kindle Paperwhite has been fantastic and we're excited to bring our most advanced e-reader ever to the UK.

"This is the Kindle we have always wanted to build, it has 62% more pixels, 25% higher contrast, built-in front light, perfect for reading in bed and on the beach, even thinner, with 8 weeks of battery life.

"We know that readers in the UK love reading on Kindle and we think they are going to love Kindle Paperwhite."

Amazon has also announced that it will launch its library lending service in the UK later this month, with the company touting the presence of all seven Harry Potter books within the scheme.

