Three shocks by announcing super-cheap 4G prices

The numerical network will be launching a 4G network later this year but, unlike EE, it won't cost any more to use.

Three bought the necessary spectrum to provide 4G (LTE) in 2012 from EE and will provide superfast connection speeds on the 1800MHz spectrum band 'in the second half of 2013'.

While EE has already launched its 4G network onto the UK public, it's faced criticism from consumers about the high price to get the speedy connectivity, costing over £60 per month in some cases.

In contrast, Three has pledged to add the 4G speeds, which will bring a speed boost to consumers – although it won't be a massive increase thanks to already bringing (theoretical) speeds of up to 40Mbps through its DC-HSPA network.

That technology is actually the key: Three has been touting its 'Ultrafast' network as bringing nearly 85% of the speeds offered by EE's 4G to stop consumers leaving in droves to get the next-generation connectivity.

Upping the stakes

And it will simply be adding 4G speeds to that network, which already covers 55% of the UK through over 50 towns and cities. By the time Three brings 4G to consumers later this year it has pledged to be able to give LTE speeds to at least 80% of the population.

There's no word on whether the network will bring data caps, or whether it will continue with its offer of unlimited data on certain plans at 4G speeds with for no extra cash.

"As we add the next wave of technology to our Ultrafast network, we've listened to our customers and thought long and hard about the right way to do it," said Three's UK CEO, Dave Dyson.

"We don't want to limit Ultrafast services to a select few based on a premium price and we've decided our customers will get this service as standard."

Three has already got a number of handsets that will be able to use the new speeds when switched on, including the iPhone 5 and forthcoming Sony Xperia Z. It will also be bringing LTE-ready versions of the Samsung Galaxy S3 and Galaxy Note 2, as well as the BlackBerry Z10.