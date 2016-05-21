The iPhone 7 will put an end to your shaky mobile photos

One of the factors to weigh up when choosing between the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 6S Plus is whether you want optical image stabilisation (OIS) - the camera-shake-busting technology is currently only available in the larger handset, which was also the case for the previous year's models too.

It sounds like there'll be no such decision to be made this year: analysts are saying that both the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models are going to have OIS built in when they're unveiled in September.

While we won't know for sure until Tim Cook is actually on stage with an iPhone in his hand, it's a move that makes a lot of sense - presumably any cost or engineering problems that have kept OIS out of the smaller iPhone up until this point have now been overcome.

Snap happy

There are more rumour mill tidbits for anyone waiting for news of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The latest report says a dual camera system is going to be fitted in the Plus models, so keen mobile photographers are still going to want to opt for the larger phone.

Nomura Securities' Chris Chang also says that production difficulties (partly due to the earthquake in Japan in April) mean that Apple is going to source camera modules from both Sony and LG as it ramps up production for the 2016 iPhones.

As ever with iPhone rumours, don't bet your house on them just yet, but these ones seem pretty solid to us. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are also tipped to be ditching the standard 3.5mm audio jack and should be with us in four months or so.

