Sony Xperia Z Ultra destined to become the UK's most expensive handset?

The 16GB Xperia Z Ultra will be £600, according to one retailer

Sony's newly-announced Xperia Z Ultra smartphone-cum-tablet has been unofficially priced at a hefty £599 by one independent retailer in the UK.

The 6.44-inch, quad-core device, confirmed earlier this week, is up for pre-order at Clove, with the store saying it expects delivery of the device in September.

If the price tag is confirmed by Sony, which has already outed an official €719 RRP (around £614) in the EU, it would make the 16GB Xperia Z Ultra the most expensive smartphone on the market.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 2, its main rival, is now available for around £400 unlocked, while the Apple iPhone 5 16GB is £529 for a SIM-only handset. The Samsung Galaxy S4 is £519.

Plenty of bang for your buck

So what will Sony fans get for their purported £600? Well the device brings a 1080p HD display, boosted by the Triluminous tech from Sony's high-end Bravia TVs.

The quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor is clocked at 2.2GHz, it runs Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean and is both IP55 and IP58 certified, making it waterproof and dustproof to a certain extent.

We'll let you know about the pricetag as soon as we get official word from Sony, but until then, you'd better get saving.

Via Inquirer