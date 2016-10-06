Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge crowned phone of the year at the Mobile Choice Awards

The Mobile Choice Consumer Awards are the tech awards that give members of the public the chance to vote for the phones, tablets, and networks they've been most impressed by this year.

The awards returned for their 16th year, and it was a good one for Samsung – not only did the smartphone manufacturer pick up the award for the best phone of the year with its Galaxy S7 Edge, it won the award for manufacturer of the year as well, beating out tough competition from Apple and Motorola.

Other big winners of the night included the Huawei P9 for best camer hone, with Mobile Choice readers impressed by the images its dual-lens is able to capture. Apple's iPad Pro 12.9 walked away with Best Tablet of the year and HTC Vive was crowned king of the virtual reality headsets – a category in which the Oculus Rift didn't feature at all.

The best of the best

Mobile Choice readers decided Lenovo's Moto Z deserved to win the award for Most Innovative Device thanks to its interesting and effective snap-on modular accessories as well as its super thin design.

EE took home the award for Best Network, beating out other big players Three and Vodafone but didn't win the award for Best Value Network which went to Virgin Media instead.