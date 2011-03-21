PlayStation Suite is a 'middle ground' for gamers

The Sony PlayStation Suite is aiming its sights higher than casual mobile gaming, hoping to bring more quality to the mobile gaming market.

This is according to SCEE president Andrew House, who has been speaking to MCV about the upcoming PlayStation Suite.

"[PlayStation Suite is] a response to the way consumer tastes have shifted," said House.

"If you think about the audience for games as a pyramid, you have at the top the core gamers who want the most immersive games. They will naturally be the early adopters for NGP.

"Then if you look at the wider bottom of the pyramid, you have got a huge amount of activity in the area of casual mobile games. Much of the content free and, lets face it, rather difficult to navigate."

"Our feeling, and our research bears this out, is that there's potential for an audience that sits in-between those two. An audience that wants a more quality gaming experience than they currently get from the mobile space - but they want the convenience of having that on their smartphone," he added.

TechRadar exclusively told you last week that the Sony Xperia Play will bring a better gaming experience to Android smartphones that is set to excite the casual gamer but also pique the interest of the hardcore gaming brigade. A major part of this is the PlayStation Suite the handset is tied to.

This is a view echoed by House, who also explained: "We thought if we were to open up the PlayStation experience towards a greater variety of Android devices, then we can perhaps serve that market. That is essentially the thinking behind PlayStation Suite."

