The best O2 phone deals in July 2018

O2 has been one of the best networks in the UK for some time. It's the network that's renowned for its extra Priority reward giveaways. And if you switch to the O2 network you obviously want to be sure you're getting the best deals that O2 has to offer, and that's where this page comes in!

We've rounded up all of the best O2 phone deals on the best handsets - from iPhones to the Samsung Galaxy S9, and its exclusive on the OnePlus 5T - this month so that you can find the best prices and plans for your needs.

And if the deal you've found is being offered by retailer Mobiles.co.uk and costs at least £10 upfront, then make sure you enter our exclusive 10OFF discount code at the checkout to knock a tenner off

The best iPhone 8 deals on O2:

Thanks to the spectacle that was the iPhone X launch (see above for more of that splendour), the reception for the iPhone 8 was a little bit flat. Perhaps unfairly - it improves on the iPhone 7 with wireless charging and an improved camera. Plus, it's quite a bit cheaper. So if you're looking for the best iPhone but balk at the iPhone X expense, try the 8 on for size instead.

iPhone 8 64GB | £185 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 2GB data | £28pm

(Unfortunately) iPhone 8 deals don't get a lot cheaper than this on O2. There's a fair whack to pay upfront, but the sub-£30 monthly payments make it well worth the spend if you have the cash. £28pm is as rare as hen's teeth on the 2017 Apple flagship. O2's the network, so Priority rewards are abound. And although the upfront cost is quite chunky, our exclusive 10OFF code will at least trim it by a tenner. Total cost over 24 months is £857 Get this cheap iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 8 64GB | £99.99 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £38pm

O2 is so often the go-to network where mega data plans on the iPhone 8 are concerned. The best of those at the moment comes from Carphone Warehouse. It's 30GB of data a month (up from 25GB), but at £38 a month and £100 to pay at the start, this is one of the cheapest ways to go for big data now. Total cost over 24 months is £1011.99 Take advantage of this iPhone 8 deal from Carphone Warehouse

iPhone 8 256GB | £99 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £49pm

This is for people who mean serious business; for those who really want to have their cake and eat it. An O2 tariff that provides a massive 50GB of data per month, for Apple's MASSIVE 256GB iPhone 8. It's obviously a lot of cash, so do ensure that you really need all this data and memory. Total cost over 24 months is £1275 View this deal at Mobile Phones Direct

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals on O2:

OK, so the Samsung Galaxy S9 doesn't make massive strides on the S8, but that doesn't mean it's not still one of the premier Android phones on the market. The cameras in particular are awe inspiring and tangible improvements have been made to the biometrics and position of the fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S9 | FREE upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm

Although it's a quid more a month and a greater sum over the two years, we may actually prefer this deal to the one above. Available from Carphone Warehouse-owned Mobiles.co.uk, you don't pay a single penny upfront, but boost your data allowance all the way up to 15GB per month. This is tremendous value on O2, so means you'll be privy to its Priority rewards, too. And there's even a tenner cashback on top of all that. Total cost over 24 months is £816 Get this Galaxy S9 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £25 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

O2 and EE are leading the way when it comes to big data, with 30 glorious gigabytes of data to stream, surf and download with every month. We're scratching our head as to how you could possibly use more data than that each month. Total cost over 24 months is £937 Get this phone deal from Mobiles.co.uk

The best iPhone X deals on O2:

Oh gosh, Apple went and did it. After years upon years of incremental upgrades, it finally made something special to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. For the iPhone X it has dropped the bezel altogether, while the 5.8-inch Super Retina HD is scarily good. And if you tuned into the launch event and liked the look of Animojis, well there's that as well!

iPhone X 64GB | £99 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £52pm

Unless you want to get into the realms of splashing over £200 upfront on your new iPhone X contract, this O2 deal is the cheapest you can currently pay over the course a two year contract. It's actually one of the best iPhone X deals we've ever seen, thanks to its attractive balance of monthly bills and upfront spend and the very healthy 10GB of data. Total cost over 24 months is £1347 View this iPhone X deal at Mobile Phones Direct

iPhone X 64GB | FREE upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £60pm

If you're determined to get your new iPhone X contract on O2 and need stacks of data, then this Mobile Phones Direct deal may be a pretty good fit. OK, we know that £60 per month is a lot to pay for a mobile phone. But this is the game-changing iPhone X we're talking about! 50GB of data is just massive, and at least you don't have to pay anything upfront. Total cost over 24 months is £1440 View this iPhone X deal at Mobile Phones Direct

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals on O2:

Sssssshhhhh! Don't mention the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 and its troublesome little overheating problem. The awesome Galaxy Note 8 has helped as forget all about that little fiasco thanks to its vast 6.3-inch infinity display and razor sharp 6GB Ram. If you want the best big screen Android phone on the market, then look no further.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £62.99 upfront | 25GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £46pm

This is a bargain contract price on the mighty Galaxy Note 8, which offers a really attractive balance between upfront cost and monthly bills. The real highlight though is all that beautiful data, minutes and texts. You'll never need to check your usage again...probably. Total cost over 24 months is £1166.99 View this Galaxy Note 8 deal at Mobile Phones Direct

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £37.99 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49pm

Ok, so EE has everybody beaten to the punch on the Note 8 at the moment and it's hard to imagine anybody matching its best price at the moment. But if your Sportify, Netflix and podcast habits require even more data, then this is a very good tariff to jump to. We can barely envisage how anybody would really need more than 50GB of data every 30 days. And the monthly payments still come in at less than £50. Total cost over 24 months is £1213.99 View this Galaxy Note 8 deal at Mobile Phones Direct

The best iPhone 7 deals on O2:

The new iPhone 7 is another smash hit mobile phone from Apple thanks to further design enhancements. It's now waterproof, has a better screen and stereo speakers. The long-rumoured dropping of the headphone jack has become a reality. Memory capacity has been given a boost now, with the smallest models now starting at a much more spacious 32GB.

iPhone 7 32GB | £140 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 1000 mins | Unlimited texts | 3GB data | £23pm

This had been our very favourite iPhone 7 deal for ages - but then Vodafone came along and trumped it. It's still very good though and a great alternative if you have an aversion to the red network or like the look of O2's Priority rewards. Total cost over 24 months is £692 Get this cheap iPhone 7 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 7 32GB | £49.99 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 10GB data | £31 per month

Here's a decent option if you're an O2 fan that ones more than meagre data on the iPhone 7. £32 per month is manageable, and less than £50 at the start is just fantastic. Shame the data allowance just fell by 5GB a month, mind. Total cost over 24 months is £793.99 View this iPhone 7 deal at Carphone Warehouse

iPhone 7 32GB | £28.99 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 30GB data | £36pm

O2 has been just horrible on the iPhone 7 of late. But it finally has some better deals to shout about, and is the best value network on the handset right now when it comes to big data deals. £36 per month may feel like a lot to pay for an iPhone approaching its second birthday, but bear in mind all of that lovely data to stream, surf and download with away from the Wi-Fi. And there isn't much to pay upfront, either. Total cost over 24 months is £892.99 Get this big data iPhone 7 deal at Mobile Phones Direct

Best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals on O2:

There's no doubt that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is a fantastic phone. The lightning fast chip-set and abandonment of a large bezel around the screen makes it the premier Android experience. And now that the S9 is here, it's no longer even that expensive.

Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE upfront | 3GB data | 1000 minutes | Unlimited texts | £23pm

It's a close run thing between this S8 deal and the best 4GB offering on Vodafone for our king of the hill. This one has a little less data and call allowance, so it get's pipped. But at least on this one you get O2's hot Priority rewards. Total cost over 24 months is £552 View this great value Galaxy S8 deal at Carphone Warehouse

Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £32pm

The Galaxy S8's bright and beautiful screen and included AKG earphones make it the ideal multimedia companion. To make the most of TV and music streaming services, you need a decent wedge of data so you can keep using away from the Wi-Fi. So here it is, one of the best 10GB data deals on the S8 as it stands and not a penny to pay at the outset. Total cost over 24 months is £768 View this big data S8 deal from Carphone Warehouse

Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

Thanks to £20 cashback, this S8 deal from Mobile Phones Direct actually almost works out effectively cheaper than the one above - even though you also get an extra 5GB of data allowance. That's a really pleasing effort, considering that you don't have to pay anything upfront and it's hard to quibble at the bills when you see just how much data is on offer. Total cost over 24 months is £792 View this big data S8 deal from Mobile Phones Direct

Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

30GB data deals from O2 on the Galaxy S8 just got great again. Free upfront is a great start, although the high-ish monthly bills are a bit more expensive than we would have liked. Total cost over 24 months is £864 View this big data S8 deal from Mobile Phones Direct

The best iPhone SE deals on O2:

The iPhone SE looks and feels exactly the same as the iPhone 5S. But instead of sporting two-year-old hardware it's been updated, with a faster CPU and graphics, and the 12MP iSight camera straight out of the iPhone 6S. It's a modern iPhone in the shape of an old iPhone, for people who like the old iPhones but want more up-to-date hardware.

iPhone SE 32GB | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 1GB data | £18pm

O2 has just come good with one of the very cheapest prices you can get right now on the iPhone SE, especially from one of the four biggest UK networks. This is fantastic on the budget Apple iPhone, with monthly bills of a mere £18 per month and absolutely nothing upfront to pay. The cost over 24 months is £432 Get this iPhone SE deal from Carphone Warehouse

iPhone SE 32GB | FREE upfront | 1000 minutes | Unlimited texts | 3GB data | £23m

Anything over a meagre amount of data isn't exactly what we'd call cheap on the iPhone SE with O2 at the moment. Go over 3GB of data and things really get out of hand, but this Carphone Warehouse deal isn't too bad. Not sure why they're getting stingy with the call allowance though. The total cost of this deal over 24 months is £552 Get this iPhone SE deal from Carphone Warehouse

iPhone SE 32GB | FREE upfront | Unlimited minutes | Unlimited texts | 30GB data | £36pm

This is a real mixed bag of an iPhone SE deal. On one hand, £36 per month is really ugly for what is supposed to be a budget phone that's getting cheaper. But (and there are two of them), it comes with a pair of Apple AirPods worth £159, and an enormous £216 cashback to be redeemed. On that basis, the total two year price is effectively £489, which is actually phenomenal value for 30GB of data. The total cost of this deal over 24 months is £864 Get this iPhone SE deal from Mobile Phones Direct

The best Google Pixel 2 deals on O2:

Google's own flagship handset has proved very popular with people wanting the purist Android experience out there. The Google Pixel 2 is every bit the match for the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and you know that you'll always have the most up-to-date Android operating system. And the cameras can scarcely be matched by any other smartphone today.

Google Pixel 2 | £100 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 10GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £32pm

Wham, bam, thank you Mobiles.co.uk. June was a really lean month for Pixel 2 deals, particularly where O2 was concerned. So thank to heavens that the Carphone Warehouse-owned retailer just dropped this price. Paying a dash more than £850 over the two years is as cheap as we've seen the regular-sized Pixel 2 in recent weeks, with £32 monthly bills for 10GB of data striking a harmonious note. Total cost over 24 months is £868 View this big data Pixel 2 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Google Pixel 2 | £89.99 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

Raise the data stakes on the Pixel 2 and this 30GB effort is pretty good. The question to ask yourself before you go for it though is: do I really need 30GB of data every month? If not, then get yourself something cheaper. Total cost over 24 months is £1001.99 View this big data Pixel 2 deal at e2save