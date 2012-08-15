LG Optimus 4X HD release date set for August 27

Arriving at the end of the month... finally

We've finally got a date for the UK arrival of the LG Optimus 4X HD, the first quad-core handset from the Korean firm.

High street retailer Phones4U has confirmed that the Optimus 4X HD is now available for pre-order, with stock expected on August 27.

The handset available for free on contracts starting at £26 per month (on a two-year deal) – slightly cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S3.

The Optimus 4X HD offers up a beefy 1.5GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 4.7-inch True HD IPS display, 16GB of internal memory, 8MP rear camera, 1.3MP front camera and runs Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

Is it too late?

In our LG Optimus 4X HD review, the handset impressed us with its wide range of features and slick operation, gaining a very respectable 4.5 out 5 and earning a place in our 20 best mobile phones list.

However its rivals, the Galaxy S3 and HTC One X, have been out for several months and have managed to establish themselves in the market.

This could see the Optimus 4X HD struggle to gain traction, as those wanting a quad-core Android phone may have already plumped for the Samsung or HTC, while others will be holding out for the iPhone 5 in September.

Luckily the LG Optimus 4X HD seems to be competitively priced, and as it's a decent handset, there's still the chance that it could do well.

Update: TechRadar has spoken to a LG spokesperson, who said: "LG can confirm that Phones4U will be stocking LG's first Quad-Core processor smartphone the Optimus 4X HD. The handset is available from the Phones4U website for pre-order from August 13th, and available in store on August 27th"