HTC Desire 310 is a mid-ranger with 'affordable' style

HTC has officially announced the Desire 310, its mid-range successor to the Desire 300. The specs won't blow your mind, but they're sure to be enough to make this affordable handset sing.

The Desire 310 has a 4.5-inch 854 x 480 display, a 1.3GHz quad-core processor working away inside and 1GB of RAM.

You'll only have 4GB of internal storage inside but you'll be able to add more via the microSD card slot.

Meanwhile, you've got a resonable 5MP shooter on the rear capable of 1080p video recording, and a VGA camera on the front.

Burning desire

And unless you're averse to choice, the other good news is that you'll be able to pick it up in one of three colours - white, orange or navy blue.

The HTC Desire 310 will be available in the UK "from the end of April" via O2, Vodafone and Carphone Warehouse, although we're not yet being told anything on pricing or when other territories will get their hands on it - HTC just promises us it will be "affordable".