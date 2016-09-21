Google Allo is here (kind of) and it's ready to be Android's answer to iMessage

Those who've made the switch from iOS to Android know all too well the frustration that comes with having to say goodbye to FaceTime and iMessage. Thankfully, Google has an answer in the form of its own set of platform agnostic messaging apps.

Having already launched its FaceTime-beating Duo video messaging app in August, Google has announced that its smart iMessage competitor, Allo, will be released worldwide within the next few days.

Allo allows users to send messages, stickers, images, doodles and more to each other, regardless of whether they use an iPhone or an Android device.

'Allo 'Allo!

Along with the features listed above, Allo also boasts Smart Reply, a feature which allows users to reply to messages without typing a single word. It does this by learning how you talk, so that it can provide suggested responses that sound just like you.

Those concerned with security (and let's face it, that should be everyone) will appreciate Allo's Incognito Mode, which lets users receive private notifications and send messages with end-to-end encryption.

Though it isn't available just yet, you can pre-register your interest in Allo on the App Store and the Google Play store to get notified as soon as it's up.