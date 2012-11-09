China's rumored Lumia 920T has faster processor than US version

Chinese carrier China Mobile reportedly released two new images of China's version of the Nokia Lumia 920, the Lumia 920T, on Friday.

Along with the images came a host of new details on the Lumia 920T's specs, including a claim that the Lumia 920T will have a faster processor than the Lumia 920.

According to the report, the Lumia 920T runs on a Snapdragon S4 Pro MSM8960T with an Adreno 320.

In comparison, the standard MSM8960 (minus the "T") found in the Lumia 920 packs an Adreno 225, making the Chinese Lumia 920T superior, said mobile news site GSM Insider.

Some inside specs (Credit: GSM Insider)

Lumia 920 vs. Lumia 920T

Everything else that's known about China's Lumia 920T suggests that, besides the processor, it's identical to the Lumia 920.

That includes a 4.5-inch display with a resolution of 1280x768, according to Friday's report.

The Nokia Lumia 920T launch is expected to take place at a Windows Phone 8 event in China on Dec. 5.

On the other hand, Nokia's Lumia 920 was released in the U.S. on Friday through AT&T for $99.99 with a two-year contract (and in the U.K. on Nov. 2 for £129.99 up front).

