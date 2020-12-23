OLED TV deals return to lowest prices yet ahead of Boxing Day sales

LG CX OLED TV deals have reigned supreme in 2020, offering premium panels for as much as £500 off the original £1,799 launch price. If you missed out on those earlier price cuts, however, this week's Boxing Day sales won't let you see the year out without that perfect TV.

We're seeing prices return back to their £1,299 record lows this week, with Currys, John Lewis, AO and Amazon all getting in on the action. That's for the 55-inch model, but you can also find a larger 65-inch display up for £1,799 (was £1,999) at John Lewis as well.

It's true, we haven't seen that £1,799 cost since launch, with discounts dropping it to £1,699 shortly after the display came to market and a £1,399 price tag becoming the norm over the last few months. That's still an excellent result though, with the early Boxing Day sales already slashing prices to some incredibly popular positions.

You'll find more details on these OLED TV deals just below, but we're also rounding up all the latest Boxing Day sales right here on TechRadar as well.

LG OLED CX 55-inch TV: £1,799 £1,299 at John Lewis

You'll find this OLED TV deal at a number of retailers this week, but we'd recommend going with John Lewis. Not only are you getting an excellent price, but that five-year guarantee is going to provide some much needed peace of mind as well. You will, however, also find this price at Currys, AO and Amazon.

LG OLED CX 65-inch TV: £1,999 £1,799 at John Lewis

John Lewis has also cut £200 from the price of the larger 65-inch LG OLED CX. Not only that, but you can also claim 21 films from Rakuten TV for free, and you're still getting that five-year guarantee as well.

Boasting HDMI 2.1 (perfect for next-gen gaming), LG’s Alpha 9 processor and AI Sound Pro to perfectly tune your viewing experience, Dolby Vision HDR (with IQ) and Dolby Atmos audio, you're getting a stunning panel here. It's one of the leading TVs on the market for a reason, and a go-to if you're looking to splash out on a long-lasting investment.

