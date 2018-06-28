Oculus Rift 2: release date, news and rumors

Update: Whenever the Oculus Rift 2 release date happens, you can bet it will need Windows 10 – or higher – to run.

Oculus announced in June 2018 that it's requiring Windows 10 in order to run new and upcoming apps and features on the Oculus Rift. The headset still works with Windows 7 and 8.1, however not all new software updates may be supported on the older OSes.

Oculus reasons this is because Microsoft no longer provides mainstream support for Windows 7 and 8.1, and Windows 10 would allow it to meet “performance standards” necessary to implement its newest upgrades.

So, it's a safe bet that Windows 10 will be a minimum system requirement on the Oculus Rift 2 from the outset.

We could potentially see the new VR headset at Oculus Connect 5, which is September 26-27 this year. Stay tuned.

Original article continues below...

Oculus Rift has changed how we think about and use virtual reality. By making VR more accessible and relatively affordable, Oculus Rift has brought virtual worlds to the masses.

As transformative as Oculus Rift has been, it's also been overshadowed by the HTC Vive, which we've deemed the best VR headset you can buy. This is due in large part to the Vive's superior room-scale tracking.

Turns out, being first meant Oculus Rift shipped in a state that wasn’t quite ready. It has, however, come a long way in bridging the gap to its potential, including introducing intuitive Touch controllers, additional Oculus Sensors, and a lower price. What's more, the tide in usage seems to be turning in Oculus Rift's favor, at least according to the most recent Steam hardware survey.

But when will we see the Oculus Rift 2? That's a loaded question. It's possible we've already seen Oculus Rift 2 in the form of the tetherless Project Santa Cruz. On the other hand, Oculus Rift 2 could end up being a proper evolution of Oculus Rift, PC-cable and all.

Here you'll find all the rumors currently doing the rounds about a potential Oculus Rift successor, as well as all that we're hoping the Oculus Rift 2 will be.

Check out our Oculus Rift review

Cut to the chase

What is it? A follow-up to the Oculus Rift VR headset

A follow-up to the Oculus Rift VR headset When is it out? No hardware has yet been announced

No hardware has yet been announced What will it cost? We'd hope that it's less than the Oculus Rift

With no official announcement about the release of Oculus Rift 2 yet, it's unclear when we're going to see the follow-up to Facebook's VR headset (Facebook owns Oculus).

As we’re on the first generation for VR headsets, there's still speculation about which update model Oculus, and the industry in general, will follow – it could be something like the phone model, with yearly updates, or something closer to the console model, with updates every six years or so.

Facebook's standalone Oculus Go headset launched on May 1. Oculus Go works without a PC or a smartphone, joining the recent wave of all-in-one VR headsets. We wouldn't classify Oculus Go as the Oculus Rift 2 considering the marked differences (not to mention name) between the two devices.

Project Santa Cruz wireless VR headset - is this Oculus Rift 2?

Project Santa Cruz, meanwhile, has already made its way out to third-party developers, Facebook's CTO announced during F8 in early May.

He also noted the company will have "exciting updates" related to the headset to share later this year, which could mean we're in for some big Project Santa Cruz news during Oculus Connect in October.

It's important to note that HTC recently announced the HTC Vive Pro headset, the upgraded next generation of the HTC Vive.

With improved resolution and comfort (and built-in headphones!), it's set to offer an even better VR experience than Vive. Already launched to consumers, the HTC Vive Pro puts pressure on Oculus to launch its own upgraded headset before long.

Price

Just like everything else about the headset, the Oculus Rift 2 price is an unknown. Our best guess is that it won't be too much more expensive than the Oculus Rift, though chances are you will pay more for it than the original Rift.

The Oculus Rift with Touch controllers costs $399 / £399 (around AU$640). The standalone Oculus Go price is $199 / $199 / AU$299 for the 32GB edition. Project Santa Cruz's price is currently unknown, but chances are it will be more expensive than the current Oculus Rift.

Oculus Go standalone headset

Where that leaves Oculus Rift 2 is a mystery, should the headset be a different device than Project Santa Cruz. Like we said, it probably won't be that much more expensive than the first Oculus Rift, but it will cost more.

As for its competitors, it's also unknown how much the HTC Vive Pro will cost. It's price could also be a factor in the Oculus Rift 2's pricing.

For Oculus Rift 2 rumors and what we want to see, head to the next page!