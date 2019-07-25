You can now stream Amazon Prime Video on your Oculus VR headset

If you have an Oculus VR headset, you can now stream shows and movies from Amazon Prime Video, via a new Prime Video VR app.

The app allows US and UK owners of the Oculus Quest, Oculus Go, Oculus Rift, and Gear VR to watch Prime Video shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Good Omens on their headsets – all searchable by voice.

Amazon has also announced that users will be able to immerse themselves in 360-degree videos – although, for the moment, there are only 10 titles to choose from, and you'll need to be a Prime member to access them.

According to an Oculus press release, these include "Emmy-nominated short film INVASION!", and Greenland Melting, an "immersive documentary from NOVA and Frontline that explores the effects of climate change on the Arctic island of Greenland".

Joining the competition

If you're not enamored by the content on offer at Prime Video, there are a few different streaming platforms you can access with your Oculus headset.

There's Oculus VR, the official video app from the company, as well as YouTube VR, Facebook Watch, and streaming giant Netflix.

Whether upcoming streaming platforms like Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus will also launch VR-friendly apps remains to be seen, but if they want to keep up with the competition they'll need to look into offering immersive content for those who want to truly lose themselves in their favorite film or TV show.