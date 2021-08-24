New Netflix movies 2021: every confirmed release date and trailer

It’s rare that a major streamer or studio reveals movie release dates ahead of time, let alone Netflix, which typically likes to keep its subscribers guessing when it comes to the ETA of upcoming projects.

Thankfully, though, the streamer has decided to buck that trend by sharing the launch dates of every new movie heading its way until Christmas – from the Leonardo DiCaprio-starring Don’t Look Up to Lin Manuel Miranda’s debut feature, tick, tick… Boom!

Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of the biggest impending arrivals. For each entry, we’ve listed the title, release date and brief synopsis as given by Netflix, as well as any trailers or set images released thus far.

For the complete list of movies, check out the tweet posted to Netflix's official film account below.

Mark your calendars for the Netflix Films coming through the end of the year (thread)August 23, 2021 See more

Worth (September 3)

An attorney (Michael Keaton) learns a lesson in empathy when he’s faced with the near-impossible task of determining how to compensate families who suffered incalculable losses as a result of the September 11th attacks. Based on true events.

Kate (September 10)

After she’s poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and, in the process, forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

Nightbooks (September 15)

When a boy obsessed with scary stories is imprisoned by an evil young witch (Krysten Ritter) in her New York City apartment, he meets a girl who's also trapped there and learns he must tell a new scary story every night in order to stay alive.

Intrusion (September 22)

(Image credit: Netflix)

When a husband and wife (Logan Marshall-Green and Freida Pinto) move to a small town, a home invasion leaves the wife traumatized and suspicious that those around her might not be who they seem.

The Starling (September 24)

(Image credit: Netflix)

After suffering a loss, a woman's (Melissa McCarthy) battle with a territorial bird over dominion of her garden provides an unlikely avenue for grief and finding the courage to heal her relationship with her husband (Chris O’Dowd).

The Guilty (October 1)

(Image credit: Netflix)

A remake of the 2018 Danish film of the same name, this tense thriller, set over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center, sees call operator Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) try to save a caller in grave danger—but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems.

Army of Thieves (October 29)

In this prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead small-town bank teller Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) is recruited into a crew of Interpol's most wanted criminals in order to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

The Harder They Fall (November 3)

In this Western directed by Jeymes Samuel, outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), is being released from prison, so he reunites his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. LaKeith Stanfield and Regina King also star.

Passing (November 10)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Based on the novel by Nella Larsen, Passing follows two black women (Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga) who can pass as white and choose to live on opposite sides of the color line in 1929 New York. Rebecca Hall directs.

Red Notice (November 12)

(Image credit: Netflix)

An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the top FBI profiler (Dwayne Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.

tick, tick...BOOM! (November 19)

On the cusp of his 30th birthday, promising young theater composer Jonathan Larson (Andrew Garfield) navigates love, friendship, and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut.

Bruised (November 24)

(Image credit: Netflix)

In Halle Berry’s directorial debut, a disgraced MMA fighter (Berry) finds redemption in the cage and the courage to face her demons when the son she gave up as an infant unexpectedly re-enters her life.

Robin Robin (November 24)

When her egg rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a family of mice, but as she grows up her differences become clear. In Aardman’s beautiful animated musical, Robin sets off to prove that she can be a really good mouse—but ends up discovering who she really is.

A Boy Called Christmas (November)

A young boy named Nikolas sets out into the snowy north to find his missing father, accompanied by a headstrong reindeer and pet mouse. Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical origin story of Father Christmas based on the book by Matt Haig.

The Power of the Dog (November)

(Image credit: Netflix)

When his brother (Jesse Plemons) brings home a new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and son (Kodi Smit-McPhee), a fearsome rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch) torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love. Thomasin McKenzie also stars in The Power of the Dog, which is written and directed by Jane Campion.

The Unforgivable (December 10)

Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth (Sandra Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past, and her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind. Details are few and far between on this one, hence the lack of a trailer or set photo.

The Hand of God (December 15)

A young teenager's eccentric family & vibrant life in 1980s Naples are suddenly upended by the electrifying arrival of a soccer legend—& a shocking accident—in Paolo Sorrentino's personal story of fate and family, sports and cinema, and a search for the future.

Don’t Look Up (December 24)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Written and directed by Adam McKay, two low-level astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence) must go on a giant global media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

The Lost Daughter (December 31)

(Image credit: Netflix)

In Maggie Gyllenhaal feature directorial debut, a woman’s beach vacation takes a dark turn when her obsession with a young mother at her seaside resort forces her to confront the secrets of her past. Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard and Jessie Buckley all star.