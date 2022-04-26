Netflix's next all-star movie spies a summer release date

Audio player loading…

The Gray Man, the next all-star movie from streaming giant Netflix, has been given a summer release date.

Helmed by Marvel movie veterans Joe and Anthony Russo, the Netflix movie will officially arrive on the streaming service on Friday, July 22. The espionage thriller will also be available to watch in theaters a week earlier on July 15, although Netflix hasn't stated if this will be a limited theatrical run or not. We've reached out for comment.

Based on Mark Greaney's novel series of the same name, The Gray Man has some serious star power attached to it. Former Captain America star Chris Evans, Blade Runner 2049 and La La Land actor Ryan Gosling, James Bond and Knives Out actress Ana de Armas, and Bridgerton alum Regé-Jean Page are among its all-star ensemble.

Alongside The Gray Man's lunch date announcement, Netflix released a batch of first-look images, which give us our clearest look yet at Gosling's protagonist and Evans' villain-in-chief. Check them out below:

Additionally, Netflix provided a plot synopsis for those who may want a better idea of what The Gray Man's story will entail.

"The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six," Netflix revealed in a press release. "Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death.

"But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it."

The Gray Man has been co-written by Joe Russo alongside Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame scribes Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus. The Russo brothers, Mike Larocca, Chris Castaldi, and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum are among the film's executive producers.

There's no denying that Netflix needs a big win (or a highly anticipated production) to win back subscribers. The streaming giant has suffered a fair amount of negative publicity in recent times, with a 40% slump in its share price and the loss of 200,000 subscribers since the start of the year. Add in public backlash over a crackdown on password sharing and financial issues that led to the cancellation of multiple in-development shows, and Netflix could use some positivity right about now.

Of course, there are plenty of fan favorite Netflix TV series set to return to our screens soon. Stranger Things season 4 and The Umbrella Academy season 3 are sure to get Netflix back on track, and gloss over the cracks that are appearing in the streaming company's walls.

Even so, Netflix could use one of its upcoming movies to help convince those who recently unsubscribed to, well, pick their subscription back up again. And The Gray Man could be the film that draws former viewers back in.

Netflix achieved huge success with another all-star ensemble movie – Red Notice – in late 2021. The action comedy wasn't universally loved by critics, but it became the biggest Netflix movie of all-time thanks to its star trio of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot.

The Gray Man arguably has an even bigger (and better) cast than Red Notice. However, would-be viewers who want to stream the film who don't possess a Netflix subscription, then, will have to weigh up whether it's worth reactivating their account to do so. Still, you can't underestimate the star power of actors like Evans, Gosling, and de Armas. Their castings are almost certain to entice audiences, so don't be surprised if Netflix sees a slight uptick in its subscriber base around mid-July.

The chase between Gosling's Sierra Six and Evans' Hansen will definitely be on this summer. But, for Netflix, there'll be a greater chase at play: persuading previous and new, potential subscribers to sign up to the service and retain their interest with the streamer's other offerings. Fail to do so, though, and Netflix's problems could grow further.