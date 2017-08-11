Moto X4 could make Google wish it still made cheaper phones

It’s been over two years since Motorola last brought life to its Moto X line of smartphones, but recent rumors have all but confirmed that it’s about to make a comeback.

Moto X4, the name donned by the rumored device, is said to be the next of Moto’s many 2017 devices to be released.

We’ve previously seen many fuzzy leaks showcasing its all-glass design, complete with curved edges and a dual-lens camera. But until today, we’ve yet to see the upcoming smartphone leak in such great detail, as picked up by Android Authority .

Credit: Android Authority

The images leave almost nothing to be desired – well, almost nothing. Above, we can see the X4’s front and back appearing in black and blue color options. Like other Moto options available this year, like the Moto E4, Moto G5 and Moto Z2 Force, the front of this new smartphone has a widened fingerprint sensor that will likely aid in navigation like the others. Additionally, its rear rocks the circular camera module that we’ve seen infiltrate each of Moto’s devices.

Compared to Motorola’s budget and flagship offerings, the Moto X4 is said to sit comfortably in the middle with its 5.2-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 630 processor and 3GB of RAM. This puts it higher up on the food chain than the Moto G5 Plus, but barely. The main differences that might actually sell you are its high-end build quality, camera quality and one other neat trick that we’ve heard murmurs about...

Might as well be a Nexus

One of the earlier rumors that we heard about the Moto X4 was that it will be the first non-Google phone to be supported on the company’s Project Fi network service. If so, the phone will join the ranks in compatibility alongside the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL. And given that the Nexus 5X is nearing obsolescence (at least in terms of receiving major software updates), the Moto X4 could be a wonderful addition for those after an affordable Fi-ready phone.

The Google carrier is currently available in the US only, though it’s an internationally-friendly option as it partners with local carriers in many countries to seamlessly provide Fi customers LTE without the need to switch SIM cards. Given the carrier’s flexibility, letting a third-party phone into the carrier’s loop would seem to be a good move for all parties involved.

Given Google’s move away from its Nexus devices and toward Pixel for the foreseeable future, it seems steadfast on making high-end (read: costly) smartphones. Its current phone is the cheapest it has ever been, though still quite expensive. And our guess is that the Google Pixel 2 won’t be cheap, too.

Even if the Moto X4 doesn’t come to Project Fi, it still seems to be a phone that’s well worth your consideration. As the phone is still unannounced, we haven’t had a chance to handle it or test the dual-lens camera. So long as Moto keeps the price as midrange as its purported specs, Moto’s next phone could be one of its best yet.