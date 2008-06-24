Will airlines track us with our own mobiles?

Would you want an airline to track you by your mobile to make sure you didn't miss your flight?

That's the slightly Orwellian suggestion of airline IT company SITA, which suggests that locating passengers could save the industry over $600 million.

SITA believes that the proliferation of high end mobiles with GPS chips could be a major boon to an industry reeling from increased fuel tax and the threat of extra taxation.

Eggs...basket...

The airline IT specialists suggest that mobile phones could become 'personal travel folders' holding boarding passes, baggage tracking info and payment data. They don't even rule out our phones being repositories of visa and biometric information.

Of course they may just tattoo a barcode on the back of your heads and be done with it all…