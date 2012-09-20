Report: Acer set to launch Iconia Tab A110 with Jelly Bean this fall

Let the battle of the 7-inch tabs begin

Acer reportedly confirmed Thursday it'll launch the Jelly Bean-loaded Iconia Tab A110 tablet this fall, first in Europe and then on to the United States.

TechRadar reported back in June the 7-inch slate would pack a Tegra 3 processor, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB internal storage, though at the time we thought it would run Android's Ice Cream Sandwich.

The Iconia should come equipped with a 2MP front-facing camera plus micro HDMI, USB, and SD card slots, and feature 1024 x 600 resolution.

What's most appealing about this tablet, besides the fact it's launching with the most up-to-date Android OS, is its price.

Price wars

U.K. online retailer eBuyer is already taking pre-orders for £179.99, while earlier reports pointed to a U.S. retail price of under $200.

Amazon, which unveiled a host of new Kindles Sept. 6, is selling the 7-inch Kindle Fire HD starting at $199, and two 8.9-inch versions (one with LTE) from $299 and $499 respectively. The original Kindle Fire was re-priced to start from $159.

In the U.K., the Kindle Fire HD starts at £159 and the Kindle Fire at £129.

The Google Nexus 7, meanwhile, starts at $199 (£159).

Here's hoping we won't have to wait too much longer to pit these puppies head-to-head.

Via TabTimes