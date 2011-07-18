Asda offers up £99 8-inch tablet

Asda has launched an 8 inch Android tablet for just £99, while the bargain-basement price does inevitably mean that the Arnova slate is not packed to the rafters with features.

The Arnova 8 brings a 4:3 resistive screen, 4GB of internal memory and a microSD slot (up to 32GB) for additional storage. However, the resistive technology is disappointing - users would surely pay more for a more responsive screen type.

Operating system wise, the Arnova comes with Android 2.1 Éclair, and Asda are boasting that this underlines their desire to become the 'UK's tablet world' - put at least Gingerbead on there, and you'd be talking.

Packed in

Alex Crowe, technology expert at Asda said: "It's absolutely amazing what can be packed in to this fantastic Arnova tablet.

"Tonnes of books and music, email, Internet browsing, games and much, much more – and it only weighs ounces. It really is the perfect holiday gadget and at this fantastic price it can't be beaten."

The Arnova 8 comes with a 800x600 resolution screen, and boasts 25 hours of music playback life.

As you may expect, this will not be a tablet to compete with the likes of the iPad or any of the high-profile Android tablets arriving at the moment.

But for less than £100 it may well prove to be a big seller for the WalMart owned supermarket.