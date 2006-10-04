Trending
 

Buying IT 'more stressful than moving house'

Too much technical jargon puts companies off

Small and medium business managers find buying new IT equipment more stressful than moving house or getting married, according to a new survey.

A quarter of the 300 managing directors questioned by AT Communications Group said they would prefer going through the angst of planning a wedding than deciding what new technology to invest in.

And as if mortgages and building surveyors weren't stressful enough, over a quarter (28 per cent) would still prefer all the stress surrounding buying a house to bringing in new IT equipment.

The survey concluded that a lot of the stress is the result of the IT industry using too much jargon which confuses smaller business owners.

26 per cent of respondents would find starting a new business less stressful than starting new IT initiatives, despite new commercial ventures being prone to failure in the initial 12 months. Anna Lagerkvist

