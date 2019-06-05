Microsoft wants to know how you feel about Windows 10’s Start menu

Windows 10’s Start menu is one of the most carefully watched and polarizing parts of the operating system’s UI – historically, it has been a very sensitive subject – and apparently Microsoft wants to know how people feel about the current menu, possibly ahead of some revamping work.

As Bleeping Computer reports, in the preview builds of Windows 10, Microsoft has implemented a pop-up notification asking testers: “How satisfied are you with the Start menu?”

You can then answer giving a rating on a scale of one to five, with one being not satisfied enough, and five being very satisfied. Perhaps most importantly, under that rating, there’s a box which asks for feedback on how Microsoft can make the Start menu better.

Feedback friendly

Asking for feedback has been a big thing ever since Nadella took the reins of the company, as Microsoft wants to be seen as a firm that listens, particularly after Windows 8 (where it was perceived as a company which flew in the face of what people wanted with the new OS at the time).

Microsoft has previously solicited feedback from testers on the taskbar and other components of Windows 10.

It’s not a completely wild shot in the dark to guess that Microsoft is planning further work on the Start menu soon – possibly even a larger overhaul – which is why it wants to gather a good range of opinions from the testing public, as well as internal staff.

The recent May 2019 Update made a number of tweaks to the Start menu, with some streamlining to make it less cluttered, and the ability to get rid of more pre-installed apps. Also, some technical wizardry under the bonnet means that the menu should now run more smoothly and be more stable.