There are fantastic MacBook deals from Apple and Currys available right now

UK MacBook deals are in a superb place right now, giving you the chance to save up to £400 on a whole range of Apple sales and pick up some of the cheapest prices ever on brand new releases.

One MacBook deal in particular has caught our attention - This 2019 MacBook Air for £1099 (was £1499) at Currys latest Apple sale. Not only is that £400 discount stunning, but this is also the upgraded spec, featuring a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM and a Core i5 processor - specs that you just don't see on MacBooks in this price range. Subsequently, this one gets a big thumbs up from us in regards to value, as this spec has more than enough grunt to see you through most tasks and gives you a lot of storage space as well.

If you're keen to get your hands on only the newest releases however, then the 2020 MacBook Air is only £923.99 (was £999) at Amazon right now - It's lowest price ever in the UK. While this price is only available for the pink color right now, it's got some fantastic tech under the bonnet. A newly upgraded 256GB SSD, 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM make this an excellent buy, although not quite as good value as the 2019 model on sale at Currys - featured above.

Lastly, we've spotted this great £129 discount on an upgraded 2020 MacBook Pro 13 for £1,668.41 (was £1,799) over at Amazon. While definitely a hefty blow to even the most sound of bank balances, this brand new release is offering some eye-wateringly powerful specs under the bonnet. An upgraded 2.0 Ghz 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD mean this MacBook Pro is just about ready to take on anything you can throw at it.

Not in the UK? Check out the best MacBook deals in your region just below.



Looking for a non-Apple alternative? We've got great options on our best cheap laptop deals page, where we always aim to provide the best laptop deal for under £600. We've also got an excellent cheap gaming laptop deals, which gives options for those of you looking to get your game on for less.

