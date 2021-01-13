M1 MacBook Pro deals drop to lowest prices yet

It feels like M1 MacBook deals have been around as long as the high end laptop itself has been, and that's largely because Apple's latest round of MacBooks have consistently been on sale since release. However, the last few weeks have treated those who waited those early sales out to some excellent record low prices, and things just got even better in the UK.

Over in the US, we're still seeing that fan favorite $60 price drop on the entry level model, bringing it down to its cheapest position yet at $1,239. However, those in the UK can take advantage of a record low price crash.

You'll find the 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro available for just £1,169.10 right now (was £1,299) - £30 less than the previous cheapest price. That's excellent news for anyone after a cheap MacBook Pro. However, there's more. You can also take 10% off a massive range of personalised configurations as well.

Of course, if you prefer to shop through Amazon you'll still find some excellent prices - with the 256GB model down to £1,192 and the 512GB version also taking a £100 discount down to £1,399.97.

We're rounding up all these MacBook Pro deals just below, as well as plenty more MacBook deals from around the world further down the page.

Today's best M1 MacBook Pro deals in the US

13-inch MacBook Pro M1 (8GB / 256GB): $1,299 $1,239 at Amazon

There's still time to grab this $1,239 price on the luxury M1 MacBook Pro if you're shopping in the US. It's the cheapest this model has ever been - beating out Black Friday prices by $20.

Today's best M1 MacBook Pro deals in the UK

13-inch MacBook Pro M1 (8GB / 256GB): £1,299 £1,169.10 at KRCS

KRCS has dropped the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro down to just £1,169.10 this week, offering up a brand new record price low for the 2020 powerhouse of a laptop. That beats out the previous cheapest price yet by about £30, making this an excellent buy if you've been holding out for a new machine.

10% off configurable MacBook Pro M1 laptops at KRCS

There's more, though, if you need a tougher spec than the entry level 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD then configuring your own MacBook Pro components is usually a costly affair. However, KRCS's latest MacBook deals are shaving 10% off a massive range of personally customized configurations right now as well.

13-inch MacBook Pro M1 (8GB / 256GB): £1,299 £1,192 at Amazon

If you prefer to shop through Amazon, you can still save some cash. The entry level model is available for just £1,192 right now - more than £100 off the original RRP.

13-inch MacBook Pro M1 (8GB / 512GB): £1,499 £1,399.97 at Amazon

There's a £100 discount on the 512GB M1 MacBook Pro as well, with the extra storage space coming in particularly handy for media editing and larger video files.

More MacBook Pro deals

