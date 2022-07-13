Live
Prime Day gaming deals sales live - even more great deals for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch
Prime Day gaming deals to fill your basket
By Julian Benson Contributions from Vic Hood published
We're into the second half of Prime Day and the hours are counting down to scoop up the best Prime Day gaming deals.
We've seen console bundles discounted, first-party games with big reductions, and some of the best (and worst) peripherals going for significantly less than their RRP.
We'll be singling out the best PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch deals for you so stick with us to make sure you don't miss any excellent deals before the end of Prime Day.
There are loads of deals already live and sellers will be publishing more throughout the next day. So be sure to check back here often to make sure you don’t miss any of the best discounts.
We’ll be looking out for the best console bundles and in particular any discounts on PS5s, as the much-in-demand console is in dire need of a price cut after being out in the wild for nearly two years.
Our top Prime Day gaming deals in the US
- Samsung 980 Pro SSD with Heatsink 2TB (PS5 compatible):
$399.99$237.49
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Membership:
$79.99$59.99
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals (Xbox & PC):
$299.99$189.99
Our top Prime Day gaming deals in the UK
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land:
£49.99£35.95
- DualSense wireless controller:
£65.31£44.99
- 2TB Seagate expansion card (Xbox):
£474.99£374.99
Right now, the best gaming deals are largely at Amazon - but Best Buy and Walmart will have some good deals throughout the day in the US, and UK retailers such as Currys and John Lewis will also be posting deals and we’ll share those here as we spot them. As Prime day continues, we'll be sniffing out the best gaming deals we can find.
If you’re a board game fan then be sure to check out our roundup on all the best Prime Day board game deals we’re seeing right now.
The current discounts on Descent: Legends of The Dark are particularly notable. The biggest board game of last year is down to its lowest-ever price, meaning you can pick it up for just $87.48 right now in the US (that’s a staggering 50% discount) or for £90.99 in the UK (a 20% discount).
Its full retail price tag is almost as hefty as its 4kg box so, while this is still quite a chunk of cash to spend on a board game, it’s well worth the money given that its replayability will keep you playing for months or even years to come.
Not in the US or UK? Don’t worry, you’ll find the best prices for Descent Legends of the Dark in your region, below:
