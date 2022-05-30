Live
Live: Memorial Day sale round up - deals from $20 at Amazon, Home Depot and more
All the latest news and deals from the Memorial Day sales 2022
By Julia Sagar last updated
The Memorial Day sales have officially launched, and we're covering all the latest news and deals to help you get the most bang for your buck today.
All the major retailers are currently showing good online stock levels, and we're expecting a few killer deals to launch later this morning. We'll highlight them here, along with other standout offers from the Memorial Day sales, as soon as we see them.
Memorial Day sales: quick links
Right now, the best deals are at a handful of retailers. Best Buy is our top pick for TV deals and major appliances; while Walmart is leading the way for pools, grills and fashion discounts.
Meanwhile, Amazon is worth browsing for its sheer range of deals on everything from tech to pet food; and Lowes and Home Depot are the best places for patio furnitue and outdoor items. Here's everything you need to know about the Memorial Day sales, from the biggest discounts and most interesting deals, through to our pro tips on how to save money today.
Summer fun from under $20 at Amazon
Today's going to be a scorcher... This splash pad is technically aimed at kids aged two and above, but if you want it for yourself, hey, it's allowed.
Jasonwell Splash Pad Sprinkler:
$38.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $19 - This splash pad sprinkler for kids has over 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon and comes with a healthy 50% discount for Memorial Day. The 68-inch diameter splash pad is designed for kids (but big kids and pets can play too). This isn't quite the cheapest we've seen it - it dropped to just under $12 in early 2021 - but it cost $36 at the start of this year, so $19.99 isn't bad at all.
Stop the press: 70-inch TVs for under $500
This 70-inch 4K TV from TCL is now on sale at Best Buy for just $499.99 - that's a $330 discount, and utterly incredible value for money. It supports 4K resolution, as well as HDR for better colors and lighting. You also get the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless access to streaming apps, plus a handy voice remote so you can tell it to play shows, launch apps or even dim the lights in your home. Very fancy.
This huge TV was originally reduced to $599.99, but has since received a further $100 reduction, which makes an already excellent value TV even better. We haven't seen another TV deal that's quite such incredible value for money - and we doubt it'll be beaten across the entire holiday weekend.
View the deal: TCL 70-inch 4 Series Smart TV:
$829.99 $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The best-value mattress sale is at Nectar
Mattresses always get some of the biggest discounts in the Memorial Day sales, and despite inflation, this year is no different. The absolute best deal if you're looking for sheer value for money today is on the Nectar Memory Foam mattress, over on the Nectar site.
We were impressed with this lower-mid-range memory foam mattress when we tested it - we gave it 4/5 stars in our Nectar Mattress review, and it sits at number two in our best mattress guide. It's particularly comfortable for side and back sleeping, with good pressure relief and temperature regulation. (If you're a hot sleeper though we'd recommend a hybrid like the Saatva Classic instead (opens in new tab)).
The Nectar mattress was already competitively priced, but it now has $100 off, which drops the price of a queen from $899 to $799 - plus you get $499-worth of free sleep accessories, including two pillows, sheets and a mattress protector (which we always advise to prolong the life of your investment). Only the Cocoon Chill comes close for value for money, but Nectar still takes the crown.
The other thing we like about Nectar is you get a whole year to decide whether it's right for you, and there's a forever warranty as well. Bargain.
Nectar mattress: from
$499 $399 + $399 of gifts (opens in new tab)
Nectar's Memorial Day sale includes up to $100 off the popular Nectar Memory Foam mattress - plus $499-worth of free sleep accessories added to your order. Our top pick is the Nectar Memory Foam mattress: it's medium-firm, with a cooling cover, and we found it to be extremely comfortable and supportive.
Read more: Memorial Day mattress sales - 33 of the best deals
Big appliance savings at Best Buy
Tech superstore Best Buy doesn't have quite the range of appliance stock that Lowes has, but its sale is strong as we head into the morning, with up to $800 off refrigerators, washers, dryers and dishwashers from big-name brands including Samsung, LG, KitchenAid, Whirlpool, and Maytag. There's also an extra 10% off when you purchase four or more Samsung appliances, plus a free $200 or $300 e-gift card with some Samsung laundry packages.
If you're planning some home improvement over the holiday, you might find best Buy's home expert service useful. It offers free design and product guidance for every room in your house - handy.
Read more: Best Buy Memorial Day sale - 50 top deals
Pools, patio furniture, grills and lawnmowers from $24.99 at Walmart
Walmart's Memorial Day sale is the place to go for all things outdoors. There are hundreds of deals on everything you need to jumpstart your summer, from patio furniture to grills, outdoor tools, lawnmowers, fire pits, garden accessories, and more with prices starting at just $24.99.
Almost 40% off Fire TV Stick
Amazon's opening its deal section with a 38% discount on the Fire TV Stick: it's now $24.99, down from $39.99. That's $5 off the lowest price we've seen for the Alexa-voice remote, and likely as low as it's going to get this side of Prime Day.
Welcome to our live coverage of the Memorial Day sales
Good morning, and welcome to our coverage of the Memorial Day sales. It’s just after midnight on Monday, so let’s take a look around at what’s happening. Here are some of the latest headlines.
- Amazon hasn’t launched an official Memorial Day sale, but there are still hundreds of deals today, including up to 40% off Fire TV sticks, kitchen and dining, and pet food
- Best Buy has the most impressive TV deals, with smart TVs from $99
- Walmart’s best offers include 40% off pools, tech and fashion
- Home Depot leads its Memorial Day sale with half-price tools, lawn and garden items
- Lowes has cut up to $750 off major appliances in its official sale
- Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart, Macy’s and IKEA stores are open today
- Costco warehouses are closed for Memorial Day
- Most grocery stores in the US are open, but may have different hours
