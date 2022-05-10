DJI Mini 3 Pro launch live blog: all the latest as the drone nears take-off

Refresh

It's official – the DJI Mini 3 Pro is here, and it weighs under 249g, has 4K HDR video, vertical shooting and, tri-directional obstacle sensing, ActiveTrack 4.0, MasterShots, digital zoom, Hyperlapse, 4K/60p video and more. (Image credit: DJI)

It's T-minus five minutes until the DJI Mini 3 Pro launch – time to sneak off to a meeting room, grab some sweet chilli popcorn and tune into the exciting lift-off. If you've mislaid the link, DJI's livestream will be kicking off here or in the video below. We'll see you in there.

It seems the DJI Mini 3 Pro drones are all boxed up and ready to ship, which mildly calms my concerns about stock and availability. If the Mini 3 Pro lives up to its billing though, it'll likely be a very popular drone – so a quick pre-order seems wise if you want to avoid delays. The other big question for those of us who can't quite justify DJI's latest flying camera, is what will happen to the DJI Mini 2 after 2pm? It was apparently removed from Amazon's US and Canada stores recently, but we'll be keeping a close eye on DJI's store to see it's still there after 2pm – and if it might even get a price cut. (Image credit: DJI)

Oh dear, a recent Argos listing (picked up by DroneDJ, and now taken down) had the DJI Mini 3 Pro with the new RC controller listed for £859. That's around $1,000 or AU$1,500. It's an exciting drone, but that is a big jump up from the DJI Mini 2, which arrived for $449 / £419 / AU$749 in 2020. Looks like I'll probably need to sell something first –now, where's that cat? (Image credit: DroneDJ)

The DJI Mini 3 Pro has been leakier than a sieve, but that doesn't mean there aren't lots of things we don't know about the drone. Our list of unanswered questions includes the below. It's likely that some of these will be answered by DJI's livestream, but others could require some digging – and we'll have our trusty shovel on standby to help unearth any remaining answers. When will the DJI Mini 3 Pro actually be shipping?

Will the new DJI RC controller be compatible with other DJI drones?

Will accessories like ND (Neutral Density) filters and prop guards push the Mini 3 Pro's weight over 250g?

Will the rumored larger battery be available to buy everywhere?

Have all of the pre-orders just sold out while we've been asking unnecessary questions?

Time for a recap of exactly what we're expecting from the DJI Mini 3 Pro, based on the many rumors so far. According to various leaks, which you can read in our DJI Mini 3 Pro rumor round-up, the drone will likely come with five big upgrades on the DJI Mini 2: a larger 1/1.3in sensor, new obstacle-avoidance sensors, subject-tracking skills (which were a big miss on its predecessor), that new DJI RC controller and a new battery. Looking for a more granular specs breakdown? Check out the sheet below, courtesy of Jasper Ellens and Roland Quandt on Twitter. Naturally, there'll be Ocusync 3.0 connectivity, along with an f/1.7 lens that should be mean usable video when the sun goes down...

That new DJI RC controller is, for me, the most exciting feature of the Mini 3 Pro. Using your phone to fly a drone is far from ideal for lots of reasons (battery life, interruptions), but above all there's the friction it adds to your workflow. The latest leaks suggest the DJI RC will be a slightly stripped down version of the RC Pro that you can get with the DJI Mavic 3, though the lower-nits display should still be good enough for most conditions. The big question, though, is will the DJI RC be compatible with other DJI drones? That's something current DJI owners would dearly like to know, and we'll do out best to find out.

One area where DJI really is excelling these days is pre-launch leaks. It's hard to beat the time when someone walked into a Best Buy and bought a DJI Mini 2 before it was announced in 2020, but DJI is trying to beat it with the Mini 3 Pro. So far, we've had the usual retailer leaks from the likes of Dutch retailer TopRC, which revealed most of its features, but in recent days a full unboxing appeared on YouTube courtesy of DM Productions. This doesn't tell us a huge amount we don't already know from earlier leaks, but it does give us a close look at the drone and, in particular the rather lovely new DJI RC controller.

Let's raise a magnifying glass to DJI's 'A Twist in the Plot' poster. Firstly, what does the image show? The rectangle with the curved corners is clearly a DJI lens, and the image shows this lens twisting. This is most likely referring to the Mini 3 Pro's strongly-rumored ability to shoot vertical video. Yes, Instagram and TikTok have won and vertical's video now an essential feature, but it's also a handy one for photographers. It was actually a much-loved feature on the original DJI Mavic Pro, so it'll be a popular new addition. As for the poster's water droplets? No idea. The Mini 3 Pro is unlikely to be water-resistant – but then again, perhaps DJI really is planning a twist in the plot. (Image credit: DJI)

Missed all of the DJI Mini 3 Pro leaks and rumors? Here's a quick recap: it's expected to be a premium successor to the DJI Mini 2, which is still an excellent drone. But what the Mini 3 Pro's expected to do is shoehorn in loads of missing features (like obstacle avoidance sensors) into another sub-250g shell. If so, that would be quite a feat of engineering. In fact, we reckon that's why the Mini 3 Pro has been slightly delay from its previously expected April launch date. It might have been supply chain issues – or DJI simply had to recruit some extra muscle to cram in those last features without the battery spilling out of its sides.