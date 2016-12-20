LG's 5K Mac display finally hits the Apple Store

It seems like just yesterday when Apple revealed a LG 5K monitor alongside the MacBook Pro, but finally after months of waiting and a preemptive discount you can finally order high-res beauty.

The Cupertino company has officially added the LG 27-inch UltraFine 5K display to its virtual shelves just in time for its promised December – even if it is already half way into the month. As previously promised, every order put in through and before December 31 will be discounted to $974 (£884, AU$1,418) rather than its normal $1,300 (£1,179, AU$1,889) price.

That said, only a limited number of these entirely USB-C driven monitors will be arriving to quick thinking customers before the end of 2016. Everyone else late to the boat must wait for an additional two to four weeks before a new shipment of 5,120 x 2,880 displays rolls out of the factory.

In a related note, Apple has also decided to extend the price cut on its accessories to March 31. The discount includes 15% to 50% off deals on all of Apple’s official USB-C dongles including:

Previously, Apple only offered a discount on its official dongles until the end of the year. But, now you'll have a bit more time to catch up with Apple vision of a single port 'future.'