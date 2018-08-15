Lexar is back up to full production and shipping globally

In June 2017, memory card and storage solutions manufacturer Lexar's parent company Micron pulled the plug on its established retail brand to focus on "increasing opportunities in higher-value markets and channels".

Micron looked to sell all or part of the Lexar brand, and it was bought by Chinese supplier Longsys in August last year. Now it's been announced that Lexar is back up to full production, and shipping products globally.

Lexar's production range is geared towards high-end photographers and videographers, and includes a wide variety of memory cards, card readers, solid-state drives (SSDs) and USB flash drives. Nikon D500, D850 and D5 users should be especially pleased to hear the news, as it appears that Lexar's range of XQD cards will be available again, breaking Sony's monopoly on the high-end format.

Huabo Cai, CEO of Lexar said: "I'm extremely excited to re-introduce the Lexar brand to our worldwide customers. Lexar is dynamic, has superior research and development capabilities, and has a deep understanding of our customer’s needs. At the same time, we are confident that we can expand the Lexar business successfully in different markets globally."

Lexar says high-performance and exceptional reliability will continue to be the cornerstone of the brand, while it plans to develop and strengthen the range of products available.