Nvidia GTX 1050 is a budget graphics card for 1080p power

Nvidia has officially announced the price and launch date for its incoming GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti graphics cards – and we’ve seen the first game benchmarks for the former Pascal-on-a-budget offering.

Both the GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti will launch a week today (October 25) priced at $109/£115 (around AU$140), and $139/£139 (around AU$180) respectively. That’s even cheaper than the previously rumored $149 for the latter, which will doubtless give AMD plenty of food for thought.

As for the core specs, the GTX 1050 boasts 640 CUDA cores, with 2GB of GDDR5 video RAM on board and a TDP of 75W. It won’t need hooking up to your power supply, so there’s no external power connector.

The GTX 1050 Ti will sport 768 CUDA cores, along with 4GB of GDDR5 memory, and the same TDP.

How fast does it go?

Nvidia also provided some GTX 1050 benchmarks for popular games running at 1080p, with the graphics card being partnered with a Core i5-4670K processor (presumably with no overclocking).

In Overwatch at high settings, the card managed to clock an average of 63 frames per second (fps), which is above the magic 60 fps mark for nicely smooth gameplay at full HD.

In World of Warcraft and Dota 2 running at the highest settings possible, the GTX 1050 racked up scores of 68 fps for both games. And in Grand Theft Auto V plus Gears of War 4, settings had to be dialed down to medium, but that ensured performance of 62 fps and 65 fps respectively.

Those are some heartening benchmarks when you remember we’re talking about a $109 (around £90, AU$140) video card.

Nvidia also said that the GTX 1050 was three times faster than the old GTX 650, and just over 50% quicker than a GTX 750 Ti, when considering average performance across a range of other games with the card being paired with the same i5-4670K CPU. (Those games were: The Division, Fallout 4, GTA V, Overwatch, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Star Wars Battlefront, and Witcher 3).

Benchmarks weren’t provided for the GTX 1050 Ti, but hopefully we should see those soon – we already saw some promising leaked 3DMark scores for this card.