Leak reveals Windows 10X – a new operating system for dual-screen devices

There has been talk for some time about a new version of Windows 10, which has until now been referred to as Windows Lite, but a new leak suggests that the operating system could in fact be called Windows 10X, and it could be destined for used on dual-screen devices.

The news comes courtesy of serial – and reliable – leaker, Evan Blass, who took to Twitter to share images of unreleased Surface devices. In addition to renders said to depict the Surface Pro 7, 13- and 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 models, and an AMD-powered device, his tweets also make reference to Windows 10X.

The best Windows tablets 2019: all of the top Windows tablets reviewed

The best laptop 2019: our pick of the 15 best laptops you can buy this year

Surface Book 3: what we want to see from Microsoft's new laptop

Blass says that Windows 10X is "designed for dual- and folding- screen devices", and "runs desktop applications in containers". This could mean that virtualization is used to stream apps over the internet so they do not have to be installed in the traditional way.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

It could also be that Windows 10X apps will take a different form and the OS could use a different file system, meaning that desktop apps have to be virtualized in order for them to run. A lack of support for traditional Win32 software was one of the things that ultimately killed off Windows RT, but by opting for virtualization, Microsoft could have found a way around the problem.

Centaurus unveiled?

Later today Microsoft is holding a Surface launch event, and it is at this we will find out how many of the rumours we've heard are true. Announcements about the Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 7 are all but a given, but Microsoft is also thought to have a dual-screen Surface up its sleeve.

The company is said to have been working on a project codenamed Centaurus, which is a dual-screen Surface that lives a double life as a tablet and a laptop.

As today is the day of the event, we don't have long to wait to hear confirmation – or otherwise – direct from Microsoft, and we'll have all of the latest updates here on TechRadar.

Via The Verge