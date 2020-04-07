Latest iPhone 12 specs leak seemingly confirms four different models

Contradicting a recent report which predicted that the iPhone 12 range might be delayed until next year, a new specs leak from tech analyst Jon Prosser claims that prototyping for the upcoming handsets has been finalized, making a release in 2020 entirely possible.

Lining up with a report made by trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo late last year, the new leak seemingly confirms that the Cupertino company is working on four different iPhone 12 models for possible release in 2020.

Prototyping for iPhone 12 devices is just about finalized!Final details line up pretty well with what Kuo said last year! 🤯Expect to see CAD renders of the devices within the next month or two from your favorite leakers! 👀Now let’s see if Apple can get them out by EOY! pic.twitter.com/nAfA7JHMx2April 6, 2020

Expected specs

Prosser's tweet says we can expect 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch standard iPhone 12 models, along with a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a much larger 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max to round out the new range.

In terms of specs, each phone in the iPhone 12 range is expected to boast the rumored A14 chipset with 5G capability.

Standard iPhone 12 models will reportedly offer dual rear-mounted camera setups, while the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are each mooted to carry a triple camera array with additional LiDAR scanner for improved augmented reality – just like the iPad Pro 2020.

Design-wise, the standard iPhone 12 models are said to sport aluminum bodies, while the higher-end iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will allegedly boast stronger stainless steel frames.

Additionally, Prosser's tweet states that we can expect smaller display notches on the iPhone 12 range – a design choice that feels long overdue in 2020.

Prosser believes we won't have to wait too long to get an idea of what the new iPhone 12 models will look like, suggesting that CAD renders of the devices will likely surface in the near future.

Of course, none of the above information is set in stone, meaning we won't know for sure until Apple itself officially unveils its iPhone 12 lineup.