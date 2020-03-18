iPhone 12 Pro looks set to have a major camera advantage over the normal model

The iPhone 12 Pro may have a far better Portrait mode and augmented reality features than the standard iPhone 12, if leaked iOS 14 code is to be believed.

According to 9to5Mac, (a website that has seen the early version of the code) two of the three upcoming models of the iPhone are set to have a time of flight sensor on the rear for the first time.

That's a feature many have expected Apple to introduce to its iPhone range, and it's a common piece of tech used on top-end Android flagships. These 2020 iPhone devices are codenamed 'd5x' and it's expected these are the iPhone 12 family, as the iPhone 11 series is mentioned in the same code with the name 'd4x'.

Everything we know about the iPhone 12

We may be about to see an iPhone 9

Plus iOS 14 is set to be unveiled at WWDC 2020

There are three 'd5x' devices listed, but only two are set to come with the depth-sensing time of flight sensor.

A time of flight sensor allows the camera to better judge the distances of the subjects it's shooting. That's often used for improved Portrait mode photography, as that mode needs to work out where the target is to ensure the bokeh effect is in the right place.

Given that two of the three phones are listed as having this, it's likely that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max (or whatever Apple decides to call them) will be the handsets to feature the tech while the iPhone 12 misses out.

It's the sort of feature that is specifically designed for top-end phones. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S20 doesn't feature the tech but it's available on the more expensive Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

We've previously heard that the new iPad is set to have a similar feature, and it's expected that Apple will mostly be using it on that device for advanced augmented reality features.

As for the iPhone 12 range, we're expecting to hear more and more about it in the coming months ahead of the anticipated September launch.