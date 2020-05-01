IPVanish finally adds 30-day money back guarantee to its VPN service

A stalwart in the top few places of our best VPN countdown, one of the few negatives about IPVanish has been the length of the service's free trial.

But now IPVanish has increased the length of its trial period, so you can try one of the finest VPNs out there for free and without having to worry about committing to a lengthy subscription.

Sign up for any IPVanish price plan and you'll get access to a 30-day money back guarantee. That's up from the previous seven days, and much more in line with the kind of VPN free trials that its competitors tend to offer.

For example, the likes of ExpressVPN and NordVPN both offer the same 30-day guarantees, while CyberGhost goes that little bit further by giving you 45 days to use its service without any commitment.

Want to pay nothing at all? These are the best free VPNs

Check out the best Netflix VPNs for streamers

Get extra security with our guide to the best antivirus software

Is IPVanish a good VPN?

In a word, yes!

As well as unblocking Netflix, (hello streaming!) and being one of the best value for money VPNs, it also has servers in over 75 countries, a reliable kill switch if torrenting thing's is your kind of thing and decent connections speeds in several countries.

"This extended risk-free period will allow our customers more time to evaluate IPVanish" said a spokesperson - the 30 day commitment-free guarantee only bolsters an already excellent VPN service.

You can learn much more about the provider by getting stuck into TechRadar's in-depth IPVanish review.

IPVanish's best VPN offer right now