This Samsung Galaxy Note 8 security flaw might not be an issue on the iPhone 8

The battle between the iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be won by the phone that has the most features, strikes the best balance between performance and value, and, importantly, is most secure. And while we’re unsure about the first two as of yet, it’s plausible that the iPhone 8 might very well win out big time on the last point.

Based on the above video that shows someone flubbing their way past Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s face recognition tech with just a still image, there’s concern that the latest and greatest from the South Korean company isn’t as tightly-guarded as it’s made out to be.

Of course, face recognition is just one of many ways to lock up your Note 8 (and Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, for that matter). You can set up iris scanning, lock it via fingerprint, pattern or PIN, too. But of course, face recognition is the fastest and easiest method of unlocking your phone and as BGR points out, the iPhone 8 could be leagues ahead in this area.

More than just a face

While Samsung’s recent smartphones supposedly only require a flat, two-dimensional image of a face to get inside of Fort Knox, so to speak, there’s good reason to believe that the iPhone 8 won’t be fooled so easily.

Earlier this year, Apple acquired a company called Realface that specializes in sussing out the various methods people use to trick their way past security measures. As the user in the above video easily bypasses the Note 8’s security measures with a picture displayed on a phone, the keynote snippet below by Realface shows that its technology is built to detect and resist such a method.

Compared to Samsung’s methods for facial detection, Apple’s new company (which could very well be supplying the face-detecting smarts for the next iPhone) utilizes machine learning and is specifically tuned to a three-dimensional image of your face.

While we don’t know that this technology will be inside of the iPhone 8 for certain, numerous rumors suggesting that the phone will come with a face-detecting make this secure feature all the more likely. We’ll find out for sure next week when we’re at the launch.