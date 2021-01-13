iPhone 12 deals: this unlimited data plan blows everything else out the water

Yes, the new Samsung Galaxy S21 will be launching this week but as far as flagship phones go, iPhone 12 deals still feel like the best option on the market right now and one offer on the handset is standing especially tall right now.

Coming from the retailer Fonehouse, you can currently get a completely unlimited data, calls and texts plan on the Three network while keeping your costs low. The monthly bills come in at £42 and the upfront spend at £39.

While that does sound like a lot, compared to the competition, this is one of the cheaper iPhone 12 deals around. In fact, the only way to go much cheaper is to pile a lot into the upfront costs.

We've listed everything you'll need to know about this iPhone deal below.

iPhone 12 deals:

iPhone 12: at Fonehouse | Three | £39 upfront | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £42pm

Right now, this is the best iPhone 12 deal around and the perfect competitor to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21. It provides you with an unlimited data cap on the iPhone 12 while only charging £39 upfront and £42 a month. Despite the unlimited data, minutes and texts, this price is actually very affordable compared to competition.

View Deal

What is the iPhone 12 like?

iPhone 12:

Apple's brand new iPhone 12 is in every way an improvement over the iPhone 11. However, other than the introduction of 5G and Apple's new MagSafe feature, this is very much an incremental update.

It throws in Apple's A14 Bionic chip - the fastest processor in any phone - improves the camera across both pictures and video for crisper shots and better low light photography, and ups the display with more pixels and a higher brightness.