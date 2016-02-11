From treadmills to zero gravity: check out OK Go's latest music video

With news that scientists have proven Einstein's theory on gravitational waves, OK Go has chosen the perfect day to launch its latest gravity-defying music video.

Considered to be the viral trendsetters of the YouTube music video age, the band is known for its quirky, single-shot videos boasting synchronized dancing using everything from treadmills to time-lapse.

The band's latest video for its single Upside Down & Inside Out from the 2014 album Hungry Ghosts doesn't fail in keeping up the trend. Except, instead of releasing the video on YouTube as usual, OK Go has this time released it exclusively on Facebook, where it already has over 10 million views.

Band member Damin Kulash explained to Adweek that OK Go chose to go with Facebook because "we were excited to try something new" and experiment with a new way of reaching an audience.

Shooting and puking in zero gravity

OK Go traveled to Russia and boarded an S7 Airlines plane and shot the entire 3 minutes and 20 seconds of the video in one long shot and in zero gravity, with floating flight attendants, laptops, stuffed toys and paintball balloons.

The band says the video was taken in one continuous shot, it actually took 45 minutes to shoot each entire take. That's because the longest period of weightlessness that's possible without actually heading into space is about 27 seconds, with the plane requiring 5 minutes to recover and prepare for the next round of zero gravity.

"Because we wanted the video to be a single, uninterrupted routine, we shot continuously over the course of eight consecutive weightless periods," the band explains on its website.

They paused their actions and the music between each round of zero-g periods, later removing these parts and transitioning each section, which you can see at 0:46, 1:06, 1:27, 1:48, 2:09, 2:30 and 2:50 of the video.

While this may be one of OK Go's most impressive music videos to date, shooting in zero-g over 21 flights meant there were about "58 puke events."

For all their effort, you can check out the music video for Upside Down & Inside Out on Facebook. You can also check out a short behind the scenes videos below.