Amazon's new service delivers photo prints to your doorstep

Because having tens of millions of unique items for sale, a mail-by-drone service in the works, its own line of mobile devices, and an original TV streaming service still left some holes in its resume, Amazon just added a new service to its repertoire: photo printing.

Enter Amazon Prints, an on-demand printer service where users can have photos, albums, calendars, and even stationary sent to their doorstep at the etail giant's trademark competitive prices.

Prints come in 4 x 6, 5 x 7, and 8 x 10 sizes, priced at $0.09, $0.58, and $1.79 each, respectively. Meanwhile, hardcover albums start at $19.99 and come in either glossy or matte page finishes, depending on what you think will make your pics 'pop' more.

Not only does Prints beat out the rates of long-time online printing source Shutterfly, but Amazon also plans to offer free shipping for a limited time on orders over $15.

Photo finish

There is one snag, though. Amazon Prints requires that the images be uploaded via Prime Photos, which comes as part of Amazon's $99/year premium subscription service.

If not, photos will have to be uploaded from Amazon Drive - another paid service that runs $59.99/year.

This means taking advantage of Prints will require signing up for either an Amazon Prime or Amazon Drive subscription. Thankfully, the former features more than a fair share of other goodies, including free two-day shipping, unlimited music streaming, and access to Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prints is currently only available in the US, according to TechCrunch, a limitation that should keep the free shipping promotion from getting out of hand. Still, it wouldn't surprise us if Amazon decides to expand Prints globally if the craze catches on.