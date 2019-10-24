Huawei Band 4 unveiled - but haven't we seen this before?

You've now got one more budget fitness band to pick from if you're looking for something to track your activity from your wrist: the newly unveiled Huawei Band 4, following on from the Huawei Band 3 Pro.

You may notice a distinct similarity to the Honor Band 5 that just launched, as this is effectively just a rebadged version of the tracker put out by that Huawei sub-brand.

If there are any major differences, they're not immediately apparent – though the navy strap of the Honor band seems to have been replaced by a red strap on the Huawei band. Black and pink are your other choices.

At the time of writing the Huawei Band 4 is only available to buy in Indonesia and Thailand, but if it does become more widely available, we'd expect it to cost around the same as the Honor Band 5 – in the region of $36.99 / £29.99 (roughly AU$55).



Similarities to the Honor Band 5 aside, you get a lot of functionality backed into a small and inexpensive device here – add in wearables from the likes of Xiaomi and Amazfit, and fitness tracking has never been so affordable.

The Huawei Band 4 will track steps, distance, calories, sleep, heart rate and a selection of workout types, as well as showing basic notifications whenever an app pings your smartphone.

Huawei is claiming you're going to get six days of use out of the battery between charges, though of course we can't confirm or deny that until we're able to put it through its paces ourselves. The 0.96-inch screen runs at a resolution of 80 x 160 pixels, and offers a variety of "creative" watch faces to try.

We described the Honor Band 5 as "a decent low-end fitness tracker, with enough features and versatility to satisfy anyone who wants a basic wearable" – and it looks as though the Huawei Band 4 is more of the same.

