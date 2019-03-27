Amazfit Verge review

Fitness watches usually don’t usually come cheap, but the Amazfit Verge costs less than most of the competition, despite packing a GPS, a heart rate monitor, call receiver functionality and much more.

What if we told you that a smartwatch loaded up with a heart rate monitor, GPS, color OLED screen, dual-core processor and 5-day battery life could be had for less than $160?

If you’re familiar with smartwatch pricing, you’d probably tell us to get outta town! A year ago, we’d have marched on, but it’s 2019 and Xiaomi backed smartwatch maker, Huami, has delivered all of that and more in the Amazfit Verge.

Huami has eased into its stride when it comes to launching affordable smartwatches like the long-lasting Amazfit Bip and the Amazfit Stratos. In the Verge, it looks like the Chinese company has done it again, delivering a smartwatch that sits pretty in the middle.

Available now in the US and Australia officially, and on import in the UK, unofficial pricing starts from around £105, with official prices being $160 and AU$199.

When compared to the like of the Apple Watch 4 or Samsung Galaxy Watch, it’s price is really compelling, despite the fact it features both a heart rate monitor and a GPS - most sub $200 smartwatches pack either one or the other.

Key features

Like its name, the Amazfit Verge doesn’t really make much sense. It packs way more features than a smartwatch costing this much should, and crams it all into a fun looking, if slightly duplo-like body.

The screen is a circular 1.3-inch 360x360 AMOLED panel, slightly recessed within an IP68 water and dust resistant casing. The watch’s two-tone finish looks fun, pairing dark and light grey off against one another in the version we reviewed, with the rubber strap taking on the darker tone, keeping things classy.

The Verge’s design also features punchy red accents, dotted around the clock face at 12, 3, 6 and 9 o’clock. The sole button, located on the watch’s right side also color pops nicely.

Interacting with the Verge is a tale of swipes and taps, and the story is illustrated with some fun graphics that visualize the weather and other UI elements. A handful of watch faces can also be accessed with a long press of the main screen, there’s a simple to navigate settings menu and when paired with an Android smartphone using Bluetooth, it can even act as a phone call receiver/speaker combo too.

What really sells this watch is the battery though. Huami reckons the Amazfit Verge will keep you going for five days - a bold claim indeed.

Design and screen

The Verge isn’t too big or bulky, and neither is it heavy at just 46g. Its featherweight form can be attributed to its body being made of plastic, matched with a light rubber strap - none of that premium, weighty metal link or Milanese loop business.

The watch’s two-tone color scheme is fun, with both dark and light grey portions on the version we reviewed, with availability in white and navy blue as well. The screen is slightly recessed, which adds a bit of protection, and in our month with the watch, there are no signs of wear on either the body or the display - mightily impressive!

In addition to being life-proof, the IP68 water and dust resistant casing will keep it alive in showers and mild submersions too.

Punchy red accents dotted around the clock face at 12, 3, 6 and 9 o’clock also add flair, as does the color popping red button, located on the watch’s right side. Ultimately, the design balances simplicity, attractiveness, and comfort really well - it’s not trying to be too premium, it’s trying to be clean and well put together, and it succeeds at both.

The screen is a 1.3-inch 360x360 AMOLED panel. Plenty sharp and plenty colourful, it pops nicely with the default watch face elegantly mirroring the red accents of the watch body.

Viewing angles are strong, there’s an always-on display function, which enables at-a-glance time-telling, and gesture activation is on-board too, brightening things up when you elevate the watch with a wrist rotation.

The watch also has an auto-brightness option, which can be turned on or off in the settings, and calibrated to be as aggressive as you want it to be.