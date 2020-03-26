How to watch The Hunt: stream the new movie online anywhere

The Hunt is one of a handful of 2020 movies to become available for early on-demand streaming due to the coronavirus, and while it's not a pandemic movie as such, it's likely to resonate with a great many people in the current climate. With that in mind, here's how to watch The Hunt online - stream the new film online from anywhere with our guide.

The Hunt (2020) cheat sheet Released: 2020 Director: Craig Zobel Cast: Betty Gilpin, Ike Barinholtz, Amy Madigan, Emma Roberts, Ethan Suplee and Hilary Swank Run time: 90 minutes Rating (US/UK): R / 15

The premise of The Hunt is simple enough: 12 strangers wake up together in a clearing in an area known only by the mysterious moniker of 'Manor House'. Soon after, they discover they are in fact there to be hunted for sport by a group of wealthy elite and are bound together by a common factor - their conservative views.

It wouldn't be a movie if they didn't fight back, however, with the rebellion being led by Crystal. She's played by Betty Gilpin, who viewers will most likely recognize from critically acclaimed Netflix series GLOW, while Hilary Swank heads up the elites and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Glenn Howerton (aka Dennis) also maybes an appearance.

The Hunt is widely interpreted as a satire on the current state of American politics and in particular the left-right divide. It seemingly refuses to take sides, however, as despite the 'hunted' being conservatives, the liberal 'hunters' are portrayed as gun nuts and the movie once appeared to draw the ire of Donald Trump on Twitter.

Indeed, one of its release posters prominently features a pig, which English literature enthusiasts will no doubt recognize as a link to George Orwell's seminal elite vs worker novel Animal Farm - another prominent piece of social criticism disguised as a children's book in the same way The Hunt comes cloaked as yet another Hunger Games clone or (even more obviously) an adaptation of 'The Most Dangerous Game'.

Director Craig Zoebel is a relative up-and-comer in the scheme of things, but he's got a serious CV, having been 2015's well-received sci-fi drama Z is for Zachariah, which starred Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie, and Chris Pine. He has also previously directed episodes of Westworld, American Gods, and Outcast, so it's safe he's graduated from film school wunderkind to the big leagues over the last few years and The Hunt migh

So far, the movie has received mixed reviews, but if you're like us you'll want to catch the self-dubbed "most talked about movie of the year no one's actually seen" and make your own mind up. Read on as we explain how to watch The Hunt - stream the new movie online anywhere the easy way with this guide.

How to watch The Hunt from outside your country

OK, so we haven't all woken up in a clearing with a bullseye on our forehead - but it's safe to say that the current coronavirus pandemic has thrown many of us for a loop. If you're stuck at home following government guidelines on self-isolating and social distancing, you need plenty of new movies to watch, and nothing is more frustrating than not being able to due to geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy way to bring yourself back home - at least digitally. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch movies like The Hunt and much more no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can keep streaming movies and TV shows from all over the world just like you would from your own couch.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You'll then be able to easily watch The Hunt online from nearly anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Hunt: online streaming options in the US

Streaming The Hunt in the US is simple, as it's available to watch on a large number of popular services - the most familiar of which is likely to be Amazon Prime Video. There, you can rent it for $19.99 in HD, which might sound a bit steep - so remember that with new releases like The Hunt, you're essentially paying to go out to the movies, just from the comfort of your own Covid-19 locked down home. Your rental entitles you to watch it in the next 30 days, and once you've hit play, you've got 48 hours in which to finish watching it. So while it's not free to Prime subscribers like so much Prime Video content is, plenty of stuff is - including loads of binge-worthy TV shows like Downton Abbey, The Wire and The Sopranos - so don't forget the FREE 30-day trial that's on offer to further bolster your streaming arsenal during these unprecedented times. Elsewhere, you can rent The Hunt for streaming on Vudu, while those after a 4K Ultra HD viewing experience should look no further than Apple's iTunes platform. Across the board, pricing remains the same at $19.99. And remember that if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch The Hunt just as if you were at home.

How to watch The Hunt online: UK streaming options

Anyone locked down in the UK will find that they can watch The Hunt, along with a host of other new releases like The Invisible Man, by renting the film through Amazon Prime Video. It costs £15.99 with Prime Video to get it in HD, which (as in the US) gets you a 30-day window to watch it within 48 hours. Anyone committed to watching it in the highest possible 4K Ultra HD quality should head to iTunes, while if you find yourself in the UK at present but would normally use a different service to watch The Hunt online, we recommend using a VPN to get around geo-blocking restrictions and give you that all-important taste of home.

How to watch The Hunt: stream the new 2020 movie online in Canada

You can watch The Hunt online easily in Canada, where once again it's a case of renting the movie for a limited time in place of seeing it at the cinema. There's only a handful of options, though, and the one most people are likely to recognize is YouTube, where it costs CA$19.99. Alternatively, those wanting to stream The Hunt in 4K should look the way of iTunes - pricing is uniform at $19.99. If this seems a bit limited and you find yourelf in Canada and want to access the streaming service you normally would at home, don't forget you can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch The Hunt (2020) in Australia

The Hunt wasn't due to be released until April 9 in Australia and it's unclear at present what, if any, early digital release plans have been made for Down Under. We do know that the continent has now how its own coronavirus lockdown in place, and that includes closing cinemas, so keep an eye out as The Hunt (2020) could land for VoD streaming sooner rather than later. in the hope it would see some kind of box office joy before the continent imposed the kind of coronavirus lockdown already in place all over the world. In the meantime, anyone from the US, UK or Canada stuck in Australia for whatever reason wanting to watch The Hunt online as usual can just use a VPN to point themselves back home and stream the new movie using the service of their choice.