How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 2 online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Drag Race returns to give more Aussie and Kiwi queens the chance to win $50,000 and be crowned Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar, with the inimitable Mama Ru, Michelle Visage, and Rhys Nicholson once more judging their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent. And with this much talent – racers, you betta work! Our guide below explains how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 2 online, totally FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK (opens in new tab).

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 2 Premieres: Saturday, July 30 at 4pm AEST New episodes: every Saturday Stream now: watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) International streaming options: WOW Presents Plus (opens in new tab) (US) | Crave (CA) | Stan FREE trial (AU) Stream from anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk free with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab)

Contestant Kita Mean snatched the top prize in last year's series Down Under debut, proving her drag prowess in the Family Resemblance makeover challenge. But who will be sashaying into the werkroom this time ready to show they’re no drag drongo?

Beverly Kills is a fierce opponent and the season’s youngest queen at 21, while Sydney-based Minnie Cooper has had an illustrious two-decade career. Yuri Guaii will be delivering jaw-droppingly creepy lewks, Kween Kong lip-sync assassin realness, and Spankie Jackzon (real name Blair Macbeth) serving “fun, sexy, [and] naughty” runways inspired by buxom 90s supermodels.

And there’ll be plenty of celebrity appearances, too, including lesbian icon Lucy Lawless, and conservationists Bindi and Robert Irwin – two zookeepers well trained to handle contestants like the amusingly named Hannah Conda.

It’s going to be fierce, fun, and totally Antipodean. Just read on for our guide explaining how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 2 online and from anywhere.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 2 online for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Shantay, UK! Drag Race Down Under season 2 can be streamed FREE on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) from Saturday, July 30 at 10:30pm BST. Episodes will be available to stream on-demand shortly after their initial BBC Three broadcast, with cable viewers also able to watch episodes weekly on that channel at the same time. As long as you have a valid TV license, BBC Three is 100% free to stream on iPlayer (opens in new tab) and can be viewed on a number of devices. These include: desktop on Windows and Mac machines, on smartphone apps for Android and iOS, as well as media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku and more. You can also get BBC iPlayer on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside of the country? Don't fret, henny - you can make use of a VPN like Express VPN (opens in new tab) to bypass geo-restrictions and stream BBC iPlayer as if you were right at home.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 2 online from outside your country

If you’re out of the country at any point during the latest run of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, you’ll find regional restrictions prevent you from streaming the show as you normally would.

Luckily, circumventing geo-blocks is actually really simple. All you need to do is download a VPN to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 2 online no matter where you are. It's an ingenious piece of software that changes your IP address, so you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 2 online in Australia

(opens in new tab) Drag Race Down Under season 2 is exclusive to Stan (opens in new tab) in Australia, with episodes added from Saturday, July 30 at 4pm AEST, and new episodes following a weekly release pattern. After enjoying your free 30-day trial (opens in new tab), Stan is offered in three paid tiers. Stan Basic gives you one SD stream for AU$10 per month, Stan Standard grants you three HD streams for AU$14 per month, and Stan Premium gets you four 4K streams for AU$19 per month. If you're an Aussie currently away from home, you can also use a good VPN (opens in new tab) to regain access to all the same services and content you'd normally watch (and pay for) in your country of residence.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 2 online in the US

(opens in new tab) WOW Presents Plus (opens in new tab) will feature new Drag Race Down Under season 2 in the US, with the debut episode landing on July 30 at 11pm PT / 2am ET. New episodes are released weekly up until the season finale on September 17. A 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) is available to new WOW Presents Plus members. After that, a monthly subscription costs just $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year, which will give you access to many international versions of Drag Race, including Thailand, Canada, Holland, Drag Race Italy, Spain, and UK. Plus, the specialist LGBTQ+ streamer has dozens of drag documentaries, originals, and specials like Werq the World and UNHhhh too. Away from home and unable to connect to your WOW Presents Plus account? Simply download a VPN (opens in new tab) to overcome annoying geo-blocks and watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under online from anywhere.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under season 2 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) New episodes of Drag Race Down Under season 2 will sashay onto Crave on Saturday, July 30. The streaming service has membership plans starting from CND$9.99 a month (plus tax), but new subscribers don’t have to pay a dime until after their 7-day free trial. If you’re outside of your country of origin, you’ll likely encounter annoying geo-blocks. But a VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) will let you connect to your VoD service back home with ease. And, as detailed above, they’re currently offering 49% off.

Use WOW Presents Plus to watch RuPaul's Drag Race and more

WOW Present Plus is the self-dubbed "official streamer of all things drag" and comes to us from World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race.

As such, it has an impressive catalogue of RuPaul shows - including the latest season 14 episodes - available to stream all over the world including in markets like India, South Africa, the UAE and many other countries. A full list of what's available and where can be found here (opens in new tab).

It's a pretty niche offering but if drag shows are your thing, you'll find it also hosts the likes of UNHhhh, Untucked, and Transformations - all for the ultra-affordable price of just $4.99 a month. Best of all, there's a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab) on offer so you can sashay on over and check it out for yourself.