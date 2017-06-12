During E3 2017 our friends and colleagues at PC Gamer will be hosting the third annual PC Gaming Show, which will focus on the latest and greatest games that we’ll get to play on our rigs.

The PC Gaming Show will be preceded by a keynote from Intel, who also sponsor the show, so it looks like it’s going to be an exciting couple of hours for PC gamers.

Microsoft, EA and Bethesda have all had their E3 showcases which were heavy on PC gaming reveals, but if you’re hungry for more – and Microsoft’s new Xbox One X didn’t excite you – then read on to find out how to watch PC Gamer’s E3 PC Gaming Show live.

When does PC Gamer’s E3 PC Gaming Show start?

The 2017 PC Gaming Show starts on Monday, June 12 at 10 AM Pacific time, which is 1 PM ET, 6 PM BST, 3 AM June 13 AEST.

If you want to catch Intel’s conference, tune in 45 minutes beforehand to see what the chipmaker has in store.

How to watch PC Gamer’s E3 PC Gaming Show live

The PC Gaming Show will be livestreamed from PC Gamer’s Twitch page, and that stream is embedded below so you don’t even need to leave this webpage to view it!

It will also be shown live on Facebook, and Microsoft’s Mixer livestreaming platform. PC Gamer will be broadcasting the show through Steam as well – a first for the conference.

To find out more, head over to PC Gamer for what to expect from this year’s show.