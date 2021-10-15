How to watch Dune online: release date, streaming services and more explained

Erupting like a giant sandworm from the desert floor of Arrakis, the long-awaited new adaptation of Dune is finally almost ready for human eyes. Debuting to critical acclaim, visionary director Denis Villeneuve has delivered a film of breath-taking spectacle with an incredible A-list cast headed by Timothée Chalamet. Read on and we’ll explain how and when you can watch Dune online where you are, with HBO Max the streaming service you'll need Stateside.

Watch in the US with an HBO Max subscription

How to watch Dune online Release date: Friday, October 22, 2021 Director: Denis Villeneuve Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac Run time: 2h 35m Rating: PG-13 Watch in US: subscribe to HBO Max

Prior attempts to adapt Frank Herbert’s unwieldy 1965 novel have crashed and burned - most famously the 1984 box-office bomb by David Lynch. The Blade Runner: 2049 and Arrival director, however, has proven himself highly adept at juggling visual spectacle and narrative complexity, while keeping audiences emotionally engaged, too.

With Chalamet leading a magnificent cast, Dune also stars Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Benjamin Clementine, Javier Bardem and Charlotte Rampling. Expect it to be packed with epic battles, rousing emotion…even some timely environmental commentary - Villeneuve has described the film as a coming-of-age story meets “a call for action for the youth”.

So, locate the largest screen with the best picture quality available (you can enjoy it in 4K HDR on HBO Max) as we break down how to watch Dune online and stream Warner Brother’s latest blockbuster from today.

How to watch Dune online in the US

Sandworms and spice and intergalactic fights! We’re hyped for this immense adaptation of Dune, which lands on HBO Max from Friday, October 22. As with previous Warner Brother 2021 releases, it’s made available online day-and-date with its theatrical release, where you can watch it as much as you want for a 31-day period. There are currently two HBO Max subscription plans available: one ‘With Ads’ at $9.99 a month, and the other ‘Ad Free’ at the familiar $14.99 monthly rate. If you want to watch Denis Villeneuve’s Dune online, however, you’ll need to shell out for the latter option, because early access to WB blockbusters isn’t a feature of the cheaper plan – and neither is crisp 4K UHD picture quality, for that matter. But if the $14.99 fee seems steep, you could save 16% by committing to its annual plan for $149.99 for the 12-months. And there are often excellent deals for new subscribers available, so keep an eye out. You can stream content on a wide range of devices compatible with the HBO Max app. These include: iPhone and Android devices, Apple, Samsung, and Amazon Fire TVs, Roku, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, in addition to laptops and PCs running Chrome, Mac, or Windows operating systems.

How to watch Dune across the rest of the world

Dune is being released all over planet Earth, but it’ll only be available to stream outside of the US after its standard theatrical window.

So, international audiences will need to flock to theatres to see Dune (where it’s Covid-safe, of course). UK and Canadian viewers can watch it from Friday, October 22, the same day as in America.

Sadly Australians will have to wait until December 2 to be awed by giant sandworms at the cinema, because ongoing lockdowns have pushed back a number of film releases in that part of the world.

And its uncertain currently whether Dune will be procured by any of the major VOD platforms in these territories. But many past 2021 Warner Brothers movies released on HBO Max – The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It for example – have been made available to rent internationally as premium video on demand (PVOD) titles, on services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, and Google Play Store.

So, while we can’t say for certain, it’ll be worth checking these websites to see if that holds true for epic sci-fi blockbuster Dune.

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

As well as instant access to new Warner Bros. blockbusters – the Will Smith-starring sports biopic King Richard arrives on November 19 – you’ll get over 13,000 hours of prime content: choice picks from the Warner Bros. archive and subsidiary companies like New Line Cinema, Studio Ghibli’s animated masterpieces, DC Entertainment blockbusters like Wonder Woman: 1984.

And – the clue's in the name – watch every iconic HBO series ever made. Enjoy The Sopranos, Euphoria, Mare of Easttown and The Wire, plus all 10 seasons of iconic sitcom Friends, addictive HBO Max Originals like Gossip Girl, and so much more.

What is Dune about?

Set in the year 10191, Dune begins with Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) handed control of the Spice mining operation on the desert planet Arrakis, with “spice” being a valuable commodity harvested in large amounts for its youth enhancing and prophetic properties.

But after arriving with his son Paul (Chalamet - read about how he bagged the lead role) and the Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), the Atreides family are threatened with annihilation by their enemies, the House Harkonnen. And, forsaken in the desolate, sandworm strewn environment, they find allyship with the planet’s native Fremen.