Holy crap! Dell has knocked almost £1,800 off its huge Alienware gaming OLED monitor that's perfect for the PS5

OK, Dell might have just killed Black Friday by casually dropping one of the best deals we're likely to see, a whole five days before the actual event itself, with the Alienware 55-inch AW5520QF getting a major £1,796 price cut.

That's an incredible offer, and means the monitor is now half the price it usually is. It's still a pricey monitor, but you're getting a huge 55-inch OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rates. Basically, this is an incredible large monitor that can also be used to play PS5 and Xbox Series X games on as well.

It's part of Dell's Mega Deals promotion that it's running in the week leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Availability is super limited, and the deal expires at midnight tonight, November 23.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best Dell deals in your region.

Each day we'll highlight the best Dell Mega Deals as they go live. You can also save 15% on selected laptops and desktops over £699, and 12% on selected products up to £699 by using the code BLACK15 or BLACK12 at checkout.

Incredible deal Alienware 55-inch AW5520QF gaming monitor: £3,576.60 £1,796.81 at Dell

Save £1,796.81 - OK, this may be the biggest Dell saving ever - almost £1,800 knocked off this huge gaming monitor. With a 4K resolution, OLED screen tech and 120Hz refresh rate, this is an incredible monitor deal!

View Deal

If you're looking for a large gaming monitor that can also double as a TV, then this is a deal you won't want to miss. £3,500 is a huge asking price, so to see almost £1,800 knocked off means this is now incredibly tempting.

For more gaming monitor deals, check out our pick of the best PC gaming Black Friday deals.

If you're not in the UK, we've listed the best Dell deals where you are below.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best early Black Friday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.