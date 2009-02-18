Nintendo DSi to launch on April 5

The DSi in the US will be available in blue or black

Nintendo today confirmed a US release date for its new handheld gamer, the DSi. It will be available in the US from April 5, with a retail price of $170 (£120).

"Nintendo DSi builds on Nintendo's commitment to bringing fun and creative entertainment to everyone, and will allow consumers to personalize and share their very own experiences," said Cammie Dunaway, Nintendo of America's executive vice president of Sales & Marketing.

The new handheld features twin digital cameras, one external and one facing at the player, with 10 interactive 'lenses' to let you manipulate images.

Talk is cheap

The Nintendo DSi Sound application serves as an interactive voice recorder and music player, again with audio filters and the ability to control the pitch and speed of files. There'ss also a stereo headphone output that lets users listen to music on an SD card.

DSiWare application will let you download games at Wi-Fi hotspots at price starting from 200 'points' ($2, £1.40), although they will be region coded.

There's no official word on a UK launch date, although Aussie Nintendo did spot a Dutch retailer taking pre-orders for the DSi with a release date of April 3 - a Friday launch that makes more sense to us than selling from a Sunday.

Check the official (US) website at www.nintendodsi.com.