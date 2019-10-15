Google Pixel 4 launch live blog: we'll be reporting from the Made By Google event

Matt Swider

The Google Pixel 4 launch event takes place today, and we're expecting to see the search and tech giant launch two new flagship smartphones: the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

However, we could see more than just phones at the Google launch event, with a new Nest Mini smart speaker, Pixelbook Go Chromebook and Wi-Fi routers all rumored to arrive at the showcase in New York City.

We'll be reporting live from NYC, with the event kicking off at 10am EDT (7am PDT, 3pm BST, 1am AEDT on October 16). You can follow all the announcements as they happen, and read our expect analysis, here at our Google Pixel 4 launch event live blog – and, of course, we'll be bringing you our hands-on first impressions of the Pixel 4 phones and other new devices.