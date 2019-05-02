Google Pixel 3a spotted in purple-ish color ahead of May 7 launch

The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are rumored to launch on May 7, but more details about the upcoming handsets have potentially come to light ahead of the official unveiling as images of both and what's claimed to be a retail box for the Pixel 3a have appeared online.

First up there's the retail box, which states some of the specs for the Google Pixel 3a on its side including a 5.6-inch display, 64GB of internal storage, yellow power button and a "Purple-ish" (apparently that's the name Google's giving to it) body color, something we've previously seen leaked from a different source.

These details come via This is Tech Today and you can see the YouTube video below where it's also claimed there will be a 128GB variant of the handset, the release date will be May 7 - the first day of Google IO 2019 - and finally the Pixel 3a price will reportedly start at $399 while the Pixel 3a XL price is claimed to start at $479.

Huge Google leak reveals more on Pixel 3a

It appears that we may have seen some official information already though, as a seemingly huge leak from Google has resulted in a range of images of the new handsets making their way onto the web, via DroidLife.

In terms of the information which accompanied the leaked images, there's nothing that hasn't been rumored before, which suggests what we've already heard is likely to be accurate.

Image Credit: DroidLife (Image credit: DroidLife)

According to earlier rumors, the Google Pixel 3a will be powered by Snapdragon 670 with 4GB RAM in tow. The elder sibling, 3a XL has the Snapdragon 710 paired with 6GB of RAM. It is also expected that both the phones will have the same camera capabilities that we have come to know Pixel phones for.

As for a Pixel 3a release date, you may be able to get your hands on the handsets soon after launch as one Indian retailer, Flipkart, has already gone live with a countdown page which claims that "something big is coming to the Pixel universe. Know more on 8th May."

While May 8 could be a pre-order date, rather than on sale, the hope is we won't have to wait long to get our hands on the new Pixel phones.